Ted Cruz's PRECISE Legal Term to Describe Abigail Spanberger Protecting Biden's Open Border Is PERFECT

Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Morgan J. Freeman for BRAGGING About How Scared His...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on October 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

As Twitchy readers know, Abigail Spanberger did her part in 2024 to try and protect Biden from his open borders issue because as we all know, she's a definite team player when it comes to the Democrats. Remember that one time she was caught yelling at Nancy Pelosi about defunding cops and how it could hurt her campaign? Yeah ... team player.

Then again, maybe for herself.

The woman is a hot mess of fake, false, and phooey, and she always has been. 

We said what we said.

As a reminder, here is the clip we're talking about:

Woof.

Wow, right? Bad look for Abi, bad look for Biden ... really bad in general for America. No legal authority to do so? REALLY?

Ted Cruz dropped a legal term for what Spanberger is doing here (he's such a giver):

Of COURSE! It's so simple when you really think about it.

LYING.

And guys, Abi is really good at it. Maybe one of the best.

Once in the CIA, always in the CIA.

So very technical. 

Heh.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

