Ted Cruz's PRECISE Legal Term to Describe Abigail Spanberger Protecting Biden's Open Border Is PERFECT

As Twitchy readers know, Abigail Spanberger did her part in 2024 to try and protect Biden from his open borders issue because as we all know, she's a definite team player when it comes to the Democrats. Remember that one time she was caught yelling at Nancy Pelosi about defunding cops and how it could hurt her campaign? Yeah ... team player.

Then again, maybe for herself.

The woman is a hot mess of fake, false, and phooey, and she always has been.

We said what we said.

As a reminder, here is the clip we're talking about:

🚨 Abigail Spanberger in 2024:



“The question related to ‘why doesn’t Biden just shut down the border?’ It’s because there’s actually no legal authority to do so.” pic.twitter.com/18jOMDD56x — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2025

Woof.

Wow, right? Bad look for Abi, bad look for Biden ... really bad in general for America. No legal authority to do so? REALLY?

Ted Cruz dropped a legal term for what Spanberger is doing here (he's such a giver):

There’s a precise legal term for what Abigail is doing here:



It’s called lying. https://t.co/XzkWRgOiCd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 20, 2025

Of COURSE! It's so simple when you really think about it.

LYING.

And guys, Abi is really good at it. Maybe one of the best.

Spanberger lies like it's her old day job. Probably because it was. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 20, 2025

Once in the CIA, always in the CIA.

You lawyers, always getting technical! 😂😂😂 — Jay McConville (@GooseGanderTalk) October 20, 2025

So very technical.

Heh.

