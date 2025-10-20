DAMNING Video Shows Abigail Spanberger Was All IN on Lying to Protect Biden...
VIP
Sorry, Cenk Uygur, But Matt Walsh Is Correct: Intolerance IS a Virtue
Ron DeSantis Puts NY Post's Mamdani Cover Into Maddening Perspective for NYC
Sit DOWN: Senator Who's Voted 11 Times to Shut Down the Govt Tries...
THIS! Tim Allen Reminds the Left What They SHOULD Be Protesting and Cue...
CUE the Racist Leftist Meltdown: Trump Endorses Winsome Sears While WRECKING Abigail Spanb...
Trump's BRUTAL Dismissal of 'No Kings' Protests Will Make the Left Demand More...
David French Spirals Over 'No Kings' Rally Mockery, Beefs with 'Oilfield Rando', Defends...
Junker Stunned by No Counter-Protests to 'No Kings,' X Says Trump’s Win and...
White House Memes Trigger Aaron Rupar's Hilariously Entertaining Rage on X
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Tim Kaine Lies That Dems Would Not Demand a Republican to Leave a...
Buggin’ Out: Cringe LICE Agent Cosplayers Infest the U.S. Constitution at Seattle’s ‘No...
Enraging Bull: Actor Robert DeNiro Says Rural Americans Need the 'Truth' from MSNBC...

Mollie Hemingway Embarrasses POLITICO-Bro Whining About Sean Duffy Telling Young Men to Go to Church

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:10 PM on October 20, 2025
Twitchy

Secretary Sean Duffy dared to admit that men aren't toxic and that masculinity should be celebrated.

It was pretty damn cool.

Watch:

Advertisement

Simple stuff, you know? So simple, in fact, it upset a POLITICO dork, especially the part about going to church.

Because you know, going to church is such a controversial thing.

*all the eye rolls*

What? ROFL

And yes, yes, he should.

Mollie Hemingway chimed in:

What a ridiculous moment in history we're all living in.

That reads.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

This is literally the stuff of parents' nightmares. Right here.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Seems like good advice to us.

============================================================

Related:

DAMNING Video Shows Abigail Spanberger Was All IN on Lying to Protect Biden and His Open Border (Watch)

Sit DOWN: Senator Who's Voted 11 Times to Shut Down the Govt Tries Coming at Republicans and YEAAAH, No

THIS! Tim Allen Reminds the Left What They SHOULD Be Protesting and Cue the SHRIEKING in 3 ... 2 ... 1

CUE the Racist Leftist Meltdown: Trump Endorses Winsome Sears While WRECKING Abigail Spanberger (Watch)

White Guy at JMU Football Game Yelling at Winsome Sears Reminds Us That VA Dems Are RACIST AF (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CHRISTIANITY CONSERVATISM SEAN DUFFY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sit DOWN: Senator Who's Voted 11 Times to Shut Down the Govt Tries Coming at Republicans and YEAAAH, No
Sam J.
THIS! Tim Allen Reminds the Left What They SHOULD Be Protesting and Cue the SHRIEKING in 3 ... 2 ... 1
Sam J.
DAMNING Video Shows Abigail Spanberger Was All IN on Lying to Protect Biden and His Open Border (Watch)
Sam J.
Ron DeSantis Puts NY Post's Mamdani Cover Into Maddening Perspective for NYC
Doug P.
CUE the Racist Leftist Meltdown: Trump Endorses Winsome Sears While WRECKING Abigail Spanberger (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement