Mollie Hemingway Embarrasses POLITICO-Bro Whining About Sean Duffy Telling Young Men to Go to Church

Secretary Sean Duffy dared to admit that men aren't toxic and that masculinity should be celebrated.

It was pretty damn cool.

Watch:

Men aren’t toxic and masculinity should be celebrated.



Young men today should:



✅ Be responsible

✅ Respect women

✅ Get a job and work hard

✅ Go to church

✅ Be honorable



Sad that this isn’t a no-brainer to leftists like @AOC! pic.twitter.com/P2Br2zoRNX — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) October 18, 2025

Advertisement

Simple stuff, you know? So simple, in fact, it upset a POLITICO dork, especially the part about going to church.

Because you know, going to church is such a controversial thing.

*all the eye rolls*

Should an official Twitter account be used to hector people, male or otherwise, to go to church? https://t.co/qxEzvRMl4i — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) October 20, 2025

What? ROFL

And yes, yes, he should.

Mollie Hemingway chimed in:

in what left-wing hellhole is encouraging people going to church in any way controversial or best described as “hectoring”? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 20, 2025

What a ridiculous moment in history we're all living in.

Politico reporter having a meltdown over people going to church. https://t.co/tzdFIcwtj9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 20, 2025

That reads.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Those who embrace traditional religion are far less likely to embrace the lefts religion.

That's why this upsets them. https://t.co/ahOSixSMzg pic.twitter.com/BGcJuDYlFj — Greenbrier (@greenbrier_n) October 20, 2025

This is literally the stuff of parents' nightmares. Right here.

Calm down.



And go to church. https://t.co/JwbeRBEI01 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 20, 2025

Seems like good advice to us.

============================================================

Related:

DAMNING Video Shows Abigail Spanberger Was All IN on Lying to Protect Biden and His Open Border (Watch)

Sit DOWN: Senator Who's Voted 11 Times to Shut Down the Govt Tries Coming at Republicans and YEAAAH, No

THIS! Tim Allen Reminds the Left What They SHOULD Be Protesting and Cue the SHRIEKING in 3 ... 2 ... 1

CUE the Racist Leftist Meltdown: Trump Endorses Winsome Sears While WRECKING Abigail Spanberger (Watch)

White Guy at JMU Football Game Yelling at Winsome Sears Reminds Us That VA Dems Are RACIST AF (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!