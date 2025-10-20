Sit DOWN: Senator Who's Voted 11 Times to Shut Down the Govt Tries Coming at Republicans and YEAAAH, No

Ron DeSantis Puts NY Post's Mamdani Cover Into Maddening Perspective for NYC
Tim Kaine Lies That Dems Would Not Demand a Republican to Leave a...
Buggin’ Out: Cringe LICE Agent Cosplayers Infest the U.S. Constitution at Seattle’s ‘No...
Enraging Bull: Actor Robert DeNiro Says Rural Americans Need the 'Truth' from MSNBC...
Harry Sisson’s Plea Over Trump’s AI Poop-Dropping Video Sparks Hilarious VP Response and...
Chicago Nutcase Speaker at 'No Kings Rally' Calls for ICE Agent Bloodbath: Leftist...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on October 20, 2025
Twitchy

Ever since Chris Murphy hooked up with that progressive social media woman (who he reportedly left his wife and children for) his timeline has only gotten dumber and dumber. Don't get us wrong, his timeline always sucked, but now he not only sucks on content, but his messages come across like some angry mean girl.

Which means his lady friend is likely writing what he's posting, or in this case, saying.

Murphy knows damn well Trump made sure our TROOPS were paid, he wasn't playing favorites, but his angry girlfriend probably wanted to use this as an opportunity to play the king's card again, so here we are.

Watch this nonsense:

Yes, he made sure the troops got paid.

Is he really going to complain about that? Bro. Especially since we all know he and his fellow Senate Democrats are the reason the government is still shut down. Tacky.

It's really that simple.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

