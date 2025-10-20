Sit DOWN: Senator Who's Voted 11 Times to Shut Down the Govt Tries Coming at Republicans and YEAAAH, No

Ever since Chris Murphy hooked up with that progressive social media woman (who he reportedly left his wife and children for) his timeline has only gotten dumber and dumber. Don't get us wrong, his timeline always sucked, but now he not only sucks on content, but his messages come across like some angry mean girl.

Which means his lady friend is likely writing what he's posting, or in this case, saying.

Murphy knows damn well Trump made sure our TROOPS were paid, he wasn't playing favorites, but his angry girlfriend probably wanted to use this as an opportunity to play the king's card again, so here we are.

Watch this nonsense:

Another week in Washington and Republicans are still on recess, boycotting negotiations - while the government is shut down. Now, Trump is moving money around to pay only the employees he favors - another sign that he wants the government shut down so he can act like a king. pic.twitter.com/P5aCr7bLmL — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 20, 2025

Yes, he made sure the troops got paid.

Is he really going to complain about that? Bro. Especially since we all know he and his fellow Senate Democrats are the reason the government is still shut down. Tacky.

"Democrats deliberately timed the funding to expire at the end of 2025, to coincide with the expiration of the 2017 tax provisions. “We wanted it to be part of the tax reform debate,” said Wendell Primus, a longtime health aide to Nancy Pelosi" pic.twitter.com/4MKJVx7R52 — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) October 20, 2025

The democrat shutdown… you should be ashamed. https://t.co/gES4k9Ehei — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) October 20, 2025

Democrats have signed the CR 13x previously. This is on you. I know. Math is hard. pic.twitter.com/AAuGQqhCDJ — 🇺🇸Silly Girl 🇺🇸 (@SillyGirl_VA) October 20, 2025

Is there any Dem Senator that isn't a drama queen, Chrissy? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 20, 2025

There are no negotiations. Sign the clean CR that you have been supporting for the last several years. The Republicans did their part, now democrats need to stop holding the country hostage and SIGN THE CR! — Julie (@cincymom42) October 20, 2025

It's really that simple.

