PBS Reports Video Shows ICE Agent ‘Appears to Knocked Backward’ by Car but Not Hit

We already got one narrative from NPR — Renee Good was shot by an ICE agent while just "sitting in her car." Sitting in her car with her foot on the accelerator, maybe. As we reported earlier, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey insisted the ICE agent was not injured while also claiming he sustained a minor hip injury … the kind you'd get by closing the refrigerator door with your hip.

PBS' take on the shooting incident in Minnesota springs from a curious premise. Apparently, the ICE agent who shot Good appeared to be knocked backward in the video he shot, but not hit.

Hmm -- @PBS claims the ICE agent in Minneapolis appears to have been "knocked backward but not hit" by Good's vehicle, without explaining how exactly a person can be knocked backward by a car without also being hit. pic.twitter.com/y2zl1DfHG6 — Elle Reynolds Purnell (@_ellepurnell) January 9, 2026

With a new video being released, the narrative has switched to the ICE agent being hit ever so slightly, probably by accident.

How does that even work — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) January 10, 2026

I was waiting for this, the “mostly peaceful” Russell conjugation of being hit by a car. I would have at least trialed “gently grazed” or “love tapped” first, but I love it! — gfodor.id (@gfodor) January 9, 2026

This happens to me all the time; I randomly get "knocked backward" for no apparent reason. — Brian Brown (@briansbrown) January 9, 2026

There's a great explanation for all this -- mostly peaceful driving. — Bubbles In The Tank (@BubblesInTank) January 10, 2026

They think a euphemism makes it an utter negation. It's bizarre. — Taki (@TakiVan1) January 10, 2026

PBS has discovered some new physics. — Charles Herdy (@CharlesHerdy) January 10, 2026

It’s a new law of physics. Wait for them to blame him for causing himself to look like he was being hit so he could shoot her. — Earl Scott (@rightnGA) January 10, 2026

Those Honda Pilots generate hurricane-force pressure waves! — GalosGann (@galos_gann) January 10, 2026

Well, I was knocked backward when I just read that. — KrazInAz (@Kraz_in_Az) January 10, 2026

There was an energy field around the vehicle which pushed him back — Radtse Singularity (@RadtseSinglrty) January 10, 2026

It was the powerful aura of presumed righteousness, perhaps — FishercatofMaine (@fishercatMaine) January 10, 2026

PBS is wild these days. Insane bias if not outright lies. Like, they're not only not trying to remain neutral, they're running away from it. — X Trails (@dzajic) January 10, 2026

Some Honda Pilot owners are saying they didn't get the force field option when they bought their SUVs.

