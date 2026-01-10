PBS Reports Video Shows ICE Agent ‘Appears to Knocked Backward’ by Car but Not Hit

ICE Provides a List of the Most Egregious Criminal Aliens They've Arrested in...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on January 10, 2026
We already got one narrative from NPR — Renee Good was shot by an ICE agent while just "sitting in her car." Sitting in her car with her foot on the accelerator, maybe. As we reported earlier, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey insisted the ICE agent was not injured while also claiming he sustained a minor hip injury … the kind you'd get by closing the refrigerator door with your hip.

PBS' take on the shooting incident in Minnesota springs from a curious premise. Apparently, the ICE agent who shot Good appeared to be knocked backward in the video he shot, but not hit.

With a new video being released, the narrative has switched to the ICE agent being hit ever so slightly, probably by accident.

Some Honda Pilot owners are saying they didn't get the force field option when they bought their SUVs.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

