GOP-Led Senate Votes to Block Trump From Any Further Military Action in Venezuela,...
Dangerous Doxxing: Marriott-Affiliated Hotel Worker Leaks ICE Agents' Info and Photos – Sw...
Vance Stance: VP Calls Out Legacy Media’s Slanted ICE Shooting Coverage During Fiery...
I Discovered The KEY PIECE of EVIDENCE The Media Is Leaving Out Of...
What the Effing EFF, Hilton?! Dallas Hilton Employee Doxxes ICE Agents Staying at...
In a Time of High Tension, JD Vance and RFK Jr. Trolling Each...
Another Lefty Talking Point Bites the DUST As CBS Drops Thread About ICE...
AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't CASH Accusing Jesse Watters of Sexualizing...
'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't...
Proud Socialist Served Up BRUTAL Dose of Reality After Lying About ICE Agent...
VIP
'Bring Him IN': Seth Harp FA'ed, So It's Only FAIR That He's Getting...
Are Minnesota Anti-ICE Protests Being Manufactured?
Holy BUTT-KICKIN', Batman! Walter Hudson NUKES Democrats in Heated Back-and-Forth Over MN...
DOJ Confirms Receiving Criminal Referral That Might Partly Explain Why Tim Walz Has...

Classic NPR Bias: Why They Got Defunded – Framing a Driver Assaulting ICE As Just 'Sitting in Her Car'

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on January 08, 2026
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

If ever there was a reason to be glad the Trump Administration defunded Public Broadcasting, this is one of the best ones yet.

Advertisement

That's an excellent idea. MSNBC and CNN already exist to lie to the public about Republicans and Trump. No need for NPR, as well. 

It's sad and dangerous.

Only the good die young.

Recommended

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

Technically, that's true.

Terrifying, but true.

Too bad they don't feel any shame. 

Advertisement

The Left needs way more therapy than that.

Tripe is a very kind word. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CIVIL RIGHTS DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS NPR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW
Sam J.
GOP-Led Senate Votes to Block Trump From Any Further Military Action in Venezuela, Trump Furious
Brett T.
Dangerous Doxxing: Marriott-Affiliated Hotel Worker Leaks ICE Agents' Info and Photos – Swiftly Fired
justmindy
What the Effing EFF, Hilton?! Dallas Hilton Employee Doxxes ICE Agents Staying at the Hotel on TikTok
Sam J.
In a Time of High Tension, JD Vance and RFK Jr. Trolling Each Other Is the Break We Needed
Grateful Calvin
Another Lefty Talking Point Bites the DUST As CBS Drops Thread About ICE Agent Involved in MN Shooting
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW Sam J.
Advertisement