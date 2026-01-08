Classic NPR Bias: Why They Got Defunded – Framing a Driver Assaulting ICE As Just 'Sitting in Her Car'

If ever there was a reason to be glad the Trump Administration defunded Public Broadcasting, this is one of the best ones yet.
NPR just now: ‘There is controversy in Minnesota after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman while she was sitting in her car.’— FischerKing (@FischerKing64) January 8, 2026
And that, my friends, is how you mislead entire segments of the population.
NPR is garbage. https://t.co/zGI8aqOZs4— Sunshine 🌞 on my shoulder CPA (@magicalmomU7) January 8, 2026
People in positions of power in news/media organizations should be punished harshly for their subordinates blatantly lying about events. https://t.co/DMj0YixWO4— Vork Hammerfist 🇺🇸 (@VorkHammerfist) January 8, 2026
The FCC needs to get serious about finding ways to permanently shut NPR down. https://t.co/HmvwylHdqQ— CaptainQueenan (@captain_queenan) January 8, 2026
That's an excellent idea. MSNBC and CNN already exist to lie to the public about Republicans and Trump. No need for NPR, as well.
Just vile. Sadly fools believe that BS. https://t.co/E8xG6exll5— Vic Ne (@vicne129) January 8, 2026
It's sad and dangerous.
NPR is on life support. How long until they go away completely? It can’t be too soon. https://t.co/n7xrEJAY0A— TenPoundTabby 🐊 (@TenPoundTabby) January 8, 2026
Only the good die young.
You cannot hate NPR enough https://t.co/56HLsKb9Mp— Deplorable Raccoon Dog (@watchingthewea1) January 8, 2026
And one other reason Americans are tired of funding NPR. https://t.co/NBOIrDxu7N— Michele Schiesser (@MicheleSchiesse) January 8, 2026
Recommended
Well, she was in fact sitting in her car.— Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) January 8, 2026
With her foot on the accelerator, despite officers' instructions.
As her hood treated a cop like a pinball.
But, yes, seated behind the wheel, indeed. https://t.co/D6cld1YHIq
Technically, that's true.
This has to stop. Some people actually trust NPR. 😡 https://t.co/3FysOnIeXW— LogicalLolani (@LogicalLolani) January 8, 2026
Terrifying, but true.
If you want a crystal clear example of a national disinformation plan in action, you need look no further.— Chase Spears (@DrChaseSpears) January 8, 2026
Despite clear video of a radical activist trying to drive an SUV on top of a human being, they cast her as merely a peaceful mother & poet.
And people beholden to… https://t.co/12wtJjtLRK
Shameful lying by omission from @NPR https://t.co/gfC14au4hz— Red Mammoth Victory Alliance (@TeamRedMammoth) January 8, 2026
Too bad they don't feel any shame.
That is why they get defunded..... https://t.co/knW9NWHTlu— Tina Miller (@TMiller33917) January 8, 2026
This is why NPR is no longer funded by taxpayers. I am very grateful. https://t.co/pYO1ZQsnDw— J Kinsel 🇺🇸 (@JKins52) January 8, 2026
They are listeners that are ready to be deceived.— NoPlanRush (@GSmiley247) January 8, 2026
All of their media is a form of liberal therapy. https://t.co/MIkqVAr1q1
The Left needs way more therapy than that.
NPR has become nothing but leftist propaganda the last few decades. https://t.co/W208U6ezof— Mac the Cop (Retired) (@mcmurray4835) January 8, 2026
And NPR wonders why they got defunded? This propagandist tripe they put out. https://t.co/H2vvDyi3Xa— Sandman MD (@SandmanMD2) January 8, 2026
Tripe is a very kind word.
Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.
Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member