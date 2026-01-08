Classic NPR Bias: Why They Got Defunded – Framing a Driver Assaulting ICE As Just 'Sitting in Her Car'

If ever there was a reason to be glad the Trump Administration defunded Public Broadcasting, this is one of the best ones yet.

NPR just now: ‘There is controversy in Minnesota after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman while she was sitting in her car.’



And that, my friends, is how you mislead entire segments of the population. — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) January 8, 2026

NPR is garbage. https://t.co/zGI8aqOZs4 — Sunshine 🌞 on my shoulder CPA (@magicalmomU7) January 8, 2026

People in positions of power in news/media organizations should be punished harshly for their subordinates blatantly lying about events. https://t.co/DMj0YixWO4 — Vork Hammerfist 🇺🇸 (@VorkHammerfist) January 8, 2026

The FCC needs to get serious about finding ways to permanently shut NPR down. https://t.co/HmvwylHdqQ — CaptainQueenan (@captain_queenan) January 8, 2026

That's an excellent idea. MSNBC and CNN already exist to lie to the public about Republicans and Trump. No need for NPR, as well.

Just vile. Sadly fools believe that BS. https://t.co/E8xG6exll5 — Vic Ne (@vicne129) January 8, 2026

It's sad and dangerous.

NPR is on life support. How long until they go away completely? It can’t be too soon. https://t.co/n7xrEJAY0A — TenPoundTabby 🐊 (@TenPoundTabby) January 8, 2026

Only the good die young.

You cannot hate NPR enough https://t.co/56HLsKb9Mp — Deplorable Raccoon Dog (@watchingthewea1) January 8, 2026

And one other reason Americans are tired of funding NPR. https://t.co/NBOIrDxu7N — Michele Schiesser (@MicheleSchiesse) January 8, 2026

Well, she was in fact sitting in her car.



With her foot on the accelerator, despite officers' instructions.



As her hood treated a cop like a pinball.



But, yes, seated behind the wheel, indeed. https://t.co/D6cld1YHIq — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) January 8, 2026

Technically, that's true.

This has to stop. Some people actually trust NPR. 😡 https://t.co/3FysOnIeXW — LogicalLolani (@LogicalLolani) January 8, 2026

Terrifying, but true.

If you want a crystal clear example of a national disinformation plan in action, you need look no further.



Despite clear video of a radical activist trying to drive an SUV on top of a human being, they cast her as merely a peaceful mother & poet.



And people beholden to… https://t.co/12wtJjtLRK — Chase Spears (@DrChaseSpears) January 8, 2026

Shameful lying by omission from @NPR https://t.co/gfC14au4hz — Red Mammoth Victory Alliance (@TeamRedMammoth) January 8, 2026

Too bad they don't feel any shame.

That is why they get defunded..... https://t.co/knW9NWHTlu — Tina Miller (@TMiller33917) January 8, 2026

This is why NPR is no longer funded by taxpayers. I am very grateful. https://t.co/pYO1ZQsnDw — J Kinsel 🇺🇸 (@JKins52) January 8, 2026

They are listeners that are ready to be deceived.



All of their media is a form of liberal therapy. https://t.co/MIkqVAr1q1 — NoPlanRush (@GSmiley247) January 8, 2026

The Left needs way more therapy than that.

NPR has become nothing but leftist propaganda the last few decades. https://t.co/W208U6ezof — Mac the Cop (Retired) (@mcmurray4835) January 8, 2026

And NPR wonders why they got defunded? This propagandist tripe they put out. https://t.co/H2vvDyi3Xa — Sandman MD (@SandmanMD2) January 8, 2026

Tripe is a very kind word.

