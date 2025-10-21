CRAZY Story About Fairfax County Public School Staff Arranging Abortions for Minors Just Got CRAZIER

Public schools in Northern Virginia continue to make the news, and not for good reasons. From males assaulting females in high school bathrooms to minors receiving 'assistance' from school personnel to get an abortion (without telling a parent or guardian), Leftist school districts in the Commonwealth are a disaster of identity politics, DEI, and progressive garbage.

This story out of Fairfax County is insane ...

Then again, with everything else we've seen from Abigail Spanberger voters up north, we really shouldn't be surprised that the school is punishing the TEACHER in this situation and now the actual staff who allegedly arranged for abortions for minors.

Take a look:

New: Fairfax County Public Schools placed a teacher - who reported information about school staff allegedly arranging abortions for students - on paid administrative leave. The Centerville High School teacher’s leave is effective immediately pending the conclusion of an ongoing… pic.twitter.com/auTkoKQRqq — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 21, 2025

Post continues:

... investigation focusing on concerns that she “may have engaged in serious professional misconduct.” The teacher believes FCPS is retaliating against her for going public with the abortion story.

Probably because they ARE retaliating.

In a letter to the teacher, the FCPS Director of Employee Relations wrote:

“The specific conduct giving rise to this investigation, and the decision to place you on administrative leave, includes your apparent unauthorized disclosure of confidential FCPS information to third parties, including unauthorized disclosure of student-identifying information; your apparent actions in withholding relevant requested information during an official school investigation, and possibly also withholding relevant information subject to an external Freedom of Information Act request; your apparent actions in procuring falsified and/or manipulated statements for use in school-related matters; your apparent failure to respect professional boundaries with students and their families; your apparent actions in making serious accusations against other school personnel based on false, and potentially knowingly false, information; and your repeated failure to cooperate with reasonable requests made to you and/or your counsel by school administrators or by outside legal counsel acting on FCPS’s behalf.”

In other words, they're punishing her for speaking out.

Remind us again, Lefties, who are the real fascists?

