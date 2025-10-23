JD Vance's Response to Jen Psaki's Mean-Girl Gossip About Helping His Wife 'Escape'...
Now, THAT'S Shady AF: Latest BOMBSHELL in Jay Jones Reckless Driving Case Just Makes Him Look WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on October 23, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Full disclosure: the fact Jay Jones has not yet dropped out of the race after his reckless driving charges, violent texts, and now questions around the community service he allegedly completed as part of the sweetheart deal he received for reckless driving does not speak well of Virginia Democrats.

Then again, this is the party that shoved discrimination into every institution, locked kids out of the classroom for two years to pander to the teachers' unions, and who passed legislation allowing men into girls' spaces and sports, so we're not all that surprised.

That being said, we hope Indies and Mods are paying attention in Virginia because this Jones case is just getting worse:

Post continues:

... reckless-driving conviction (116mph) by doing 500 of the required 1,000 hours at his own PAC out of his campaign office, instead of a nonprofit.

But Jay Jones has to answer whether he took the law into his own hands and just up and decided to do that on his own. Because there’s no record of any judge, Commonwealth attorney or any probation officer approving that. 

And no judge or probation officer has yet publicly taken responsibility for this. According to reports by WSET, WRIC, and Daily Press, local officials denied signing off on it, which triggered calls for this outside review.

This contravened Virginia’s community service standards and  judicial practice. It violates Virginia’s rules for court-ordered service (must benefit the community, not oneself or a campaign.)

Plus it directly benefited Jones’s own political network, raising conflict-of-interest and ethics concerns. Criminal charges such as falsifying court documents or contempt apply.

Green has a reputation (locally and at William & Mary Law School, where he’s taught) for being methodical, nonpartisan, and careful about due process. That temperament helps in a politically sensitive probe — it signals that any decision to charge (or not) will rest on evidence and statute, not politics. 

JD Vance's Response to Jen Psaki's Mean-Girl Gossip About Helping His Wife 'Escape' is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Let's go.

