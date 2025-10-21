How Do You Say, 'OMG MAKE IT STOP' in Spanish? Mikie Sherrill's Spanish Bit Is Seriously NO BUENO (Watch)

RESIGN You Filth! Cynical Publius Goes OFF on Cowardly Military Brass Crying to...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on October 21, 2025
ImgFlip

We will be very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very happy when the odd-year elections are done and both Virginia and New Jersey have red leadership at the top. When you live in a state with an election in an odd year, it can feel like you're constantly in the middle of some campaign somewhere, and this has been no exception. It's as if we got through with Trump whoppin' Harris and now we're in the thick of things with Winsome Sears battling Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, and Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill, and much to the Democrats' surprise, the races are crazy competitive.

So competitive, in fact, that Spanberger and Sherrill are bringing in Obama (heh) ...

Oh, and Sherrill posted this Spanish bit of cringe that is NO bueno.

Watch:

¡Ay caramba!

Have you ever cringed so hard that you triggered a cramp in your neck that made your eye twitch? No? Just us.

Hrm.

Same thing in Virginia. We expect to see ol' Abigail wearing a sombrero and doing something similar to this video. Ok, maybe that's just wishful thinking on our part but still.

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

