How Do You Say, 'OMG MAKE IT STOP' in Spanish? Mikie Sherrill's Spanish Bit Is Seriously NO BUENO (Watch)

We will be very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very happy when the odd-year elections are done and both Virginia and New Jersey have red leadership at the top. When you live in a state with an election in an odd year, it can feel like you're constantly in the middle of some campaign somewhere, and this has been no exception. It's as if we got through with Trump whoppin' Harris and now we're in the thick of things with Winsome Sears battling Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, and Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill, and much to the Democrats' surprise, the races are crazy competitive.

Advertisement

So competitive, in fact, that Spanberger and Sherrill are bringing in Obama (heh) ...

Oh, and Sherrill posted this Spanish bit of cringe that is NO bueno.

Watch:

Mi español no es bueno, pero mi amor por la comunidad Latina de Nueva Jersey es muy fuerte. pic.twitter.com/wYXwFnCPim — Mikie Sherrill (@MikieSherrill) October 21, 2025

¡Ay caramba!

Have you ever cringed so hard that you triggered a cramp in your neck that made your eye twitch? No? Just us.

Hrm.

Pack up jose, you're going home — Mr. Breeze™ (@HydroTech12) October 21, 2025

Uh oh Mikie, Democrats worried you do not have strong support from black and Hispanic voters



It's been a trend ever since the primary, because you are completely out of touchhttps://t.co/97CacUOXzF — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) October 21, 2025

Same thing in Virginia. We expect to see ol' Abigail wearing a sombrero and doing something similar to this video. Ok, maybe that's just wishful thinking on our part but still.

============================================================

Related:

What HE Said: James Woods Has BRUTAL Words of Wisdom After Jennifer Welch Calls Stephen Miller a Nazi

CRAZY Story About Fairfax County Public School Staff Arranging Abortions for Minors Just Got CRAZIER

MOCK-FEST: Hillary Clinton's Faux-OUTRAGE Over Trump's Ballroom Goes Even WORSE Than You'd Think

Ted Cruz Shares Post of the Largest Democrat Protest Before Their No Kings Rally and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Republicans Call Democrats' Bluff By Moving to Pay Federal Employees and Hakeem Jeffries Flips OUT -Watch

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!