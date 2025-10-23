DESPICABLE: Nick Freitas Going SCORCHED-EARTH on Jay Jones' Violent Texts Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

Leave it to Nick Freitas to hold nothing back and pull ZERO punches talking about the Democrat's unhinged candidate for Attorney General, Jay Jones. Especially when talking high school students during a TPUSA chapter meeting.

Young people need to see adults calling one another out, especially for such heinous texts as the ones Jones sent about Todd Gilbert, his wife, and his children.

This is so great.

Watch:

Nick Freitas comments on JAY JONES at today’s Turning point High school chapter meeting at Western Albermarle High School pic.twitter.com/Lty1efYf9I — NAOMI (@naomiflamVA) October 23, 2025

Jones and his texts are:

Despicable.

Horrible.

Not excusable.

They should have absolutely been disqualifying and yet, he's still running. Luckily, he's polling way down, so we haven't lost faith in Virginia, but in Virginia Democrats.

You bet.

Not that we ever really had much faith in them to begin with.

Ahem.

🇺🇸 At Western Albemarle HS TPUSA event, a student asked @NickJFreitas about unqualified Dem AG hopeful @jonesjay



🚨Freitas offered moral boundaries on texting scandal: "It’s despicable. It’s horrible. It’s not excusable"



🇺🇸More:https://t.co/8ZSetqxmK2 — (((CvilleBubble))) (@CvilleBubble) October 23, 2025

OH HELL YEAH.

Gosh, why is this so hard for the Democrats to say? Freitas had zero issue calling down the thunder.

JUST KIDDING, we know exactly why they refuse to say it. Luckily, plenty of us are out there willing to do what they won't which is hold Jones accountable.

Let's just hope it's enough for the election.

