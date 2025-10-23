Bro, Why So VIOLENT?! Hakeem Jeffries Threatens People Paying for the WH Ballroom...
Chuck Schumer's 'Picture Donald Trump Doesn't Want America to See' Is a Ratio-Worthy...
Take ALL the Seats! Justine Bateman Shuts Obama DOWN for Sticking His Nose...
Johnson Corners Schumer & Jeffries: Trillion Dollar Shutdown Scam
Senate Democrats Care SO MUCH About Federal Employees They Just BLOCKED Republicans From...
VIP
No Big Deal, Just Candace Owens Openly Blaming Trump for Charlie Kirk's Assassination...
Sen. Dick Durbin Blaming GOP for Shutdown vs. Video of His Vote to...
VIP
Dems Freak Over NYC ICE Raid Removing Their Most Cherished Demographic (the Mayor's...
It's ALL a PLOT! There Are Some STUPID X Posts About WH Ballroom...
Now, THAT'S Shady AF: Latest BOMBSHELL in Jay Jones Reckless Driving Case Just...
JD Vance's Response to Jen Psaki's Mean-Girl Gossip About Helping His Wife 'Escape'...
John Brennan's Reaction After Being Referred for Criminal Prosecution Overheats Irony Dete...
Abigail Spanberger Staffer Caught Spilling ALL the Tea About Campaign Funding VA Lefties...
VIP
The Vibe Shift Comes Even to Reagan National Airport, Deep In the DC...

DESPICABLE: Nick Freitas Going SCORCHED-EARTH on Jay Jones' Violent Texts Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:00 PM on October 23, 2025
Gif

Leave it to Nick Freitas to hold nothing back and pull ZERO punches talking about the Democrat's unhinged candidate for Attorney General, Jay Jones. Especially when talking high school students during a TPUSA chapter meeting.

Advertisement

Young people need to see adults calling one another out, especially for such heinous texts as the ones Jones sent about Todd Gilbert, his wife, and his children.

This is so great.

Watch:

Jones and his texts are:

  • Despicable.
  • Horrible.
  • Not excusable.

They should have absolutely been disqualifying and yet, he's still running. Luckily, he's polling way down, so we haven't lost faith in Virginia, but in Virginia Democrats.

You bet.

Not that we ever really had much faith in them to begin with.

Ahem.

OH HELL YEAH.

Gosh, why is this so hard for the Democrats to say? Freitas had zero issue calling down the thunder.

Recommended

Take ALL the Seats! Justine Bateman Shuts Obama DOWN for Sticking His Nose in California's Business
Sam J.
Advertisement

JUST KIDDING, we know exactly why they refuse to say it. Luckily, plenty of us are out there willing to do what they won't which is hold Jones accountable.

Let's just hope it's enough for the election.

============================================================

Related:

Take ALL the Seats! Justine Bateman Shuts Obama DOWN for Sticking His Nose in California's Business

Senate Democrats Care SO MUCH About Federal Employees They Just BLOCKED Republicans From Paying Them

It's ALL a PLOT! There Are Some STUPID X Posts About WH Ballroom but This From MeidasTouch Takes the Cake

Now, THAT'S Shady AF: Latest BOMBSHELL in Jay Jones Reckless Driving Case Just Makes Him Look WORSE

JD Vance's Response to Jen Psaki's Mean-Girl Gossip About Helping His Wife 'Escape' is PRICELESS (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

EDUCATION JAY JONES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Take ALL the Seats! Justine Bateman Shuts Obama DOWN for Sticking His Nose in California's Business
Sam J.
Chuck Schumer's 'Picture Donald Trump Doesn't Want America to See' Is a Ratio-Worthy Backfire
Doug P.
Bro, Why So VIOLENT?! Hakeem Jeffries Threatens People Paying for the WH Ballroom and WOW, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Senate Democrats Care SO MUCH About Federal Employees They Just BLOCKED Republicans From Paying Them
Sam J.
JD Vance's Response to Jen Psaki's Mean-Girl Gossip About Helping His Wife 'Escape' Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
It's ALL a PLOT! There Are Some STUPID X Posts About WH Ballroom but This From MeidasTouch Takes the Cake
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Take ALL the Seats! Justine Bateman Shuts Obama DOWN for Sticking His Nose in California's Business Sam J.
Advertisement