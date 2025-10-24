We're PRETTY Sure Sam Stein Didn't Mean to Make the WH's Updated Major...
ABC News' Trump Spin on Letitia James' Arraignment BEGGED for the 'Fixed It...
VIP
Hillary Clinton's Hawking Merch About Trump 'Destroying the WH' (There's a REASON Her...
Another DAMNING SCOOP: Scandals Just Keep Piling ON for Unhinged Virginia Democrat, Jay...
Byron York Sees NY Times FINALLY Admitting Something About NY AG Letitia James...
Oh, Honey ... NO: Chelsea Clinton Jumps Into the 'BALLROOM' Debate and HOOBOY...
'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over...
*MEEP* Steven Cheung Reminds Adam Kinzinger of Pics That Allegedly Popped Up on...
Platner's Campaign Chaos: Ex-Staffer Rejects $15K NDA, Exposes Misleading Nazi Tattoo Clai...
Hunter Biden Whines Over Kamala’s Tell-All, Spills Tea on Her Diversity Hire VP...
VIP
BDS Is Here! Ballroom Derangement Syndrome Is Tearing Down the Last Vestiges of...
That Was COLD! Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Geraldo Rivera on Why ICE Agents Must...
Chuck Todd: Trump Is Corrupt for Ballroom and Pardon but Biden Gets a...
Robby Starbuck Files Lawsuit Against Google for AI Defamation

Stella Parton (Dolly's Meaner, Uglier, Less-Talented Sister) Tries Picking a Fight With MAGA and LOL-WOW

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on October 24, 2025

Stella Parton must have been feeling left out and ignored (because let's be honest, would we even know who she is without her sister, Dolly) because she decided to try and pick a fight with Trump supporters.

Advertisement

Maybe she needed some engagement for that sweet X payout?

This was ... dumb.

Gosh, ain't she just a bunch of rainbows and butterflies?

Aggie is way nicer than we are.

Now, now, if Stella is anything like her fellow Lefties, she's not about to let anything like reality get in the way of her attacking people she disagrees with.

It's obvious Dolly got all of the talent, smarts, and looks here ...

Because deep down she doesn't want anyone to disagree with her, and if you do disagree, well then you're a bad person who deserves to be mistreated. 

Recommended

'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over White House Renovations
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

THAT, or she's bored and desperate for attention. Any attention.

Probably both.

Hey, we're sort of in the south. We know what this means.

============================================================

Related:

Another DAMNING SCOOP: Scandals Just Keep Piling ON for Unhinged Virginia Democrat, Jay Jones (Thread)

Oh, Honey ... NO: Chelsea Clinton Jumps Into the 'BALLROOM' Debate and HOOBOY Was That Ever STUPID

Scott Jennings' Two-Word Response to Hunter Biden Claiming He's Not 'Good TV' Is Comedy GOLD (Watch)

Bro, Why So VIOLENT?! Hakeem Jeffries Threatens People Paying for the WH Ballroom and WOW, That Was DUMB

Take ALL the Seats! Justine Bateman Shuts Obama DOWN for Sticking His Nose in California's Business

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over White House Renovations
Grateful Calvin
We're PRETTY Sure Sam Stein Didn't Mean to Make the WH's Updated Major Events Timeline Funnier BUT He Did
Sam J.
Another DAMNING SCOOP: Scandals Just Keep Piling ON for Unhinged Virginia Democrat, Jay Jones (Thread)
Sam J.
ABC News' Trump Spin on Letitia James' Arraignment BEGGED for the 'Fixed It for You' Treatment
Doug P.
Oh, Honey ... NO: Chelsea Clinton Jumps Into the 'BALLROOM' Debate and HOOBOY Was That Ever STUPID
Sam J.
Byron York Sees NY Times FINALLY Admitting Something About NY AG Letitia James (After 25 Paragraphs)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over White House Renovations Grateful Calvin
Advertisement