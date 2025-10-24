Stella Parton (Dolly's Meaner, Uglier, Less-Talented Sister) Tries Picking a Fight With MAGA and LOL-WOW

Stella Parton must have been feeling left out and ignored (because let's be honest, would we even know who she is without her sister, Dolly) because she decided to try and pick a fight with Trump supporters.

Maybe she needed some engagement for that sweet X payout?

This was ... dumb.

To all you Trumpers, go fuck yourselves. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) October 24, 2025

Gosh, ain't she just a bunch of rainbows and butterflies?

I wish you nothing but happiness.



It's too bad that we can't both be the same. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) October 24, 2025

Aggie is way nicer than we are.

Wow you really buy into every single leftist talking point hook, line and sinker, huh? Best not to let pesky things like critical thinking or independent research get in the way of your mindless manufactured outrage....🙄 pic.twitter.com/6FuUOAAyyR — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) October 24, 2025

Now, now, if Stella is anything like her fellow Lefties, she's not about to let anything like reality get in the way of her attacking people she disagrees with.

Bless your heart you’re no Dolly — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 24, 2025

It's obvious Dolly got all of the talent, smarts, and looks here ...

Why are you so emotional and nasty? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) October 24, 2025

Because deep down she doesn't want anyone to disagree with her, and if you do disagree, well then you're a bad person who deserves to be mistreated.

THAT, or she's bored and desperate for attention. Any attention.

Probably both.

Bless your heart. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) October 24, 2025

Hey, we're sort of in the south. We know what this means.

