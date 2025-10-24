'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over...
Oh, Honey ... NO: Chelsea Clinton Jumps Into the 'BALLROOM' Debate and HOOBOY Was That Ever STUPID

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on October 24, 2025
Jim Bourg/Pool via AP

Chelsea Clinton is so concerned about Trump making improvements to the White House (that we're not paying for) that she ran to lefty rag USA TODAY to write a preening op-ed about how much better she and her family were to the White House.

Or something.

Sure, her dad had an inappropriate relationship in the Oval Office (notice we didn't say 'banging an intern,' we've matured), and her mom stole silver and furniture BUT she always knew it wasn't HER HOUSE.

Ouch. Our sides.

Uh huh.

From USA Today:

I always had the sense that the Bush family, like mine, understood that we are all merely passing through, even while our parents were shaping American history. It was the same sensibility I had when meeting Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon as well as first ladies Jacqueline Kennedy and Lady Bird Johnson, and others who had, for a time, called the White House home.

Blah blah blah. Me me me.

Talk about sanctimonious drivol.

Still, with less than a year until we celebrate our country’s 250th anniversary, it is unsettling that such substantial alterations to the 225-year-old People’s House are being undertaken without a historic-preservation review and seemingly without the involvement of any historians, and I would love to be proven wrong here.

Suuuuure she would.

Don't worry, we won't torment you with any more of it - we promise, she doesn't get any less condescending or annoying.

Well, that's different, or something.

Yeeeeah, maybe.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

