Oh, Honey ... NO: Chelsea Clinton Jumps Into the 'BALLROOM' Debate and HOOBOY Was That Ever STUPID

Chelsea Clinton is so concerned about Trump making improvements to the White House (that we're not paying for) that she ran to lefty rag USA TODAY to write a preening op-ed about how much better she and her family were to the White House.

Or something.

Sure, her dad had an inappropriate relationship in the Oval Office (notice we didn't say 'banging an intern,' we've matured), and her mom stole silver and furniture BUT she always knew it wasn't HER HOUSE.

Ouch. Our sides.

The White House became my home when I was twelve years old. I always understood that it wasn’t my ‘house’; it was The People’s House. https://t.co/4nwSllGaRj — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 23, 2025

Uh huh.

The erasure of the East Wing isn't just about marble or plaster — it's about President Trump again taking a wrecking ball to our heritage, while targeting our democracy, and the rule-of-law.



My piece in @USATODAY: https://t.co/4nwSllGIGR — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 23, 2025

From USA Today:

I always had the sense that the Bush family, like mine, understood that we are all merely passing through, even while our parents were shaping American history. It was the same sensibility I had when meeting Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon as well as first ladies Jacqueline Kennedy and Lady Bird Johnson, and others who had, for a time, called the White House home.

Blah blah blah. Me me me.

Talk about sanctimonious drivol.

Still, with less than a year until we celebrate our country’s 250th anniversary, it is unsettling that such substantial alterations to the 225-year-old People’s House are being undertaken without a historic-preservation review and seemingly without the involvement of any historians, and I would love to be proven wrong here.

Suuuuure she would.

Don't worry, we won't torment you with any more of it - we promise, she doesn't get any less condescending or annoying.

CBS brings on traditions and the Whitehouse expert to talk about ballroom expansion. Her response, what took them so long. Even the Clintons wanted this. 😏 pic.twitter.com/04j9oG0UbY — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) October 22, 2025

Well, that's different, or something.

When your family moved out of the White House they tried to take a lot of furniture with them. 😬

So much that they were ordered to move it back. — Tom (@BoreGuru) October 23, 2025

Your parents stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stuff from the White House and took all the Ws off the keyboards. And don’t forget what your dad did in “the people’s house.”



Miss me with your righteous indignation. — 3gunGorilla (@GomesBolt) October 24, 2025

Is that why your parents took furniture and silverware when they left? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 24, 2025

Maybe sit this one out, champ. — . (@LoneStarTexian) October 24, 2025

Yeeeeah, maybe.

