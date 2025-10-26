LOVE to See It! Throwback Poll for 2016 Goes VIRAL, Gives the Right Warm Fuzzies and the Left the MADZ

Aww, yes. The polls.

While we can certainly understand the benefit of catching a snapshot of what an election may look like and how people may or may not vote, in the last couple of decades, they have almost felt more like weapons used to repress voters.

Of course, this editor may be a teensy bit bitter and taking them all personally right now, as we are in the final 10 days of the Virginia election and the polls have been up and down and down. And then up and down again.

Let's just say it has NOT been fun.

All of that being said, the fact that this old poll is trending this morning IS a lot of fun and reminds us all that polls definitely miss the mark sometimes.

2016 Presidential Election Poll



🔵 Hillary Clinton: 59% (+24)

🔴 Donald Trump: 35%



CNN | June 26-28, 2015 pic.twitter.com/lRXryFwea5 — Throwback Polls (@ThrowbackPolls) October 25, 2025

Good times. GOOD times.

That didn't age quite well 🤣🤣🤣 — 🇺🇸 Obed 🇺🇸 (@ObedN06) October 26, 2025

When they are off, they are OFF.

“Trump will never win” - Hillary Clinton — G.V.N. (@g_v_n_usa) October 26, 2025

This is where I learned to ignore polls and just vote! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) October 26, 2025

We hear this from a lot of people, especially after the polls gave her a 90%+ chance of winning in 2016.

She literally wanted him to win the nomination and still lost to him. pic.twitter.com/Be53h5qeJ6 — Southern Yankee (@DixiePapist) October 25, 2025

He was the one candidate she thought she could beat. Yeah.

We still laugh every time we see this.

Not even a little bit. And speaking of not aging well, see Hillary herself.

I will always mourn Hillary’s 2016 loss. 😔 https://t.co/OWkFN3X4W8 — Patrick Reagan (@patricksreagan) October 26, 2025

Yeah, there are a few people on there who have the sadz (and the madz) that she lost, but for the most part, everyone is pointing and laughing.

You gotta love it ... unless of course, you're Hillary Clinton.

