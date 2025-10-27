VIP
Pennsylvania Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Running Over a Cop (Watch)

Hook, Line, and DERP-ER: Stephen King Mercilessly MOCKED for Being DUPED By ANOTHER Fake Trump Story

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on October 27, 2025

It's honestly scary how bad Stephen King really is at X. You'd think at some point someone who loves him would point out that he's on his way to being the old guy trying to send a Nigerian Princess a bunch of money ...

As long as the story is negative about Trump, King will believe it.

Even if he makes an arse of himself in the process:

Case in point:

Seriously, maybe social media just isn't for this guy.

The answer to this question is never.

Of course.

There it is. Confirmation bias.

Fits him to a TEE.

You might as well ask a bird why it flies.

