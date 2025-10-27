Hook, Line, and DERP-ER: Stephen King Mercilessly MOCKED for Being DUPED By ANOTHER Fake Trump Story

It's honestly scary how bad Stephen King really is at X. You'd think at some point someone who loves him would point out that he's on his way to being the old guy trying to send a Nigerian Princess a bunch of money ...

As long as the story is negative about Trump, King will believe it.

Even if he makes an arse of himself in the process:

Case in point:

Trump says he won't invite either team playing in the World Series to the White House. He can't rise above his petty political concerns even for the great American game. If anything shows what a louse he is, that's it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 26, 2025

Seriously, maybe social media just isn't for this guy.

You have been duped, yet again, Stephen. When will you learn to look before you leap?https://t.co/nylbpS0M9C pic.twitter.com/0nawf2wxUO — RaeSM (@RaeSM3) October 27, 2025

The answer to this question is never.

Of course.

You're the textbook example of confirmation bias, Stephen.



Anything negative you read about Trump, you're instantly inclined to believe—hook, line, and sinker.



You can't even tell fact from fiction. pic.twitter.com/W2gzvV7CGq — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) October 27, 2025

There it is. Confirmation bias.

Fits him to a TEE.

You might as well ask a bird why it flies.

You’ve been fact-checked with community notes with your TDS obsession so many times you look like an escaped mental patient. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/JSGNRVI8ca — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) October 27, 2025

Absolutely.

“I’m just going to post things without looking into it myself to see if it’s true or not” pic.twitter.com/5LsR5hELA5 — ...From Ground Level (@fromgroundlevel) October 27, 2025

That really sums it up.

