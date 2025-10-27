Charles C.W. Cooke Shows Us How It's DONE When Calling Democrats OUT Over the Government Shutdown

Democrats have been working really, really, really hard to try to blame Republicans for their actions that have shut down the government and kept it shut down. Now, you'd think in a world with common sense, we could have written something like, 'Democrats have been working really hard to fund the government,' but that's not the case.

At this point, we're pretty sure Democrats wouldn't recognize common sense if it fell out of the sky, landed on their angry, pinched little faces, and started to wiggle.

It's crazy that they've voted against opening the government a dozen times.

They are ACTIVELY keeping things shut down so they can use struggling Americans as leverage; they admitted it.

Charles C.W. Cooke called them out as only he can:

This remains the weirdest shutdown in years. The Democrats shut down the government, and have a set of particular demands to reopen it. They’re clear about those demands, but, at the same time, routinely deny they shut down the government. Own it! https://t.co/FkNMtjM0Ou — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 24, 2025

OWN IT!

We feel like there are many, many things that Democrats should own, and yet, they refuse to. And why would they? It's not as if their voters and supporters will hold them accountable.

They understand that voters are, for the most part, not politically intelligent. It’s like Trump claiming impossible things like “300% decline in drug prices” and $17T tariff revenue.



The small active Lib base happy Ds shut it down but need average Joe voter to think Rs did. — (Marcus) (@MarcusHUSA) October 24, 2025

Clearly, they still enjoy substantial assistance from left-wing media. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 24, 2025

And sadly, they always will. Heck, just look at the hit piece The New York Times wrote on the man who dared make sure our troops still get paid while Democrats keep the government shut down.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

