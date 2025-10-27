Charles C.W. Cooke Shows Us How It's DONE When Calling Democrats OUT Over the Government Shutdown

WaPo's East Wing Spin Makes It Sound Like Trump Tore Down Mt. Rushmore...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on October 27, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrats have been working really, really, really hard to try to blame Republicans for their actions that have shut down the government and kept it shut down. Now, you'd think in a world with common sense, we could have written something like, 'Democrats have been working really hard to fund the government,' but that's not the case. 

At this point, we're pretty sure Democrats wouldn't recognize common sense if it fell out of the sky, landed on their angry, pinched little faces, and started to wiggle.

It's crazy that they've voted against opening the government a dozen times.

They are ACTIVELY keeping things shut down so they can use struggling Americans as leverage; they admitted it.

Charles C.W. Cooke called them out as only he can:

OWN IT!

We feel like there are many, many things that Democrats should own, and yet, they refuse to. And why would they? It's not as if their voters and supporters will hold them accountable.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

