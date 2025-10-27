The New York Times' Hysterical Hand-Wringing Over Nigel Farage's Insufferably Joyful Rebel...
John Brennan Claims Revenge, Trips GLORIOUSLY Over Article Listing Point-by-DAMNING-Point What He Did

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on October 27, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Aww, poor John Brennan. He seems to think he's being prosecuted out of revenge. You'd think someone who's been around for as long as this old Communist (hey, he admitted it) has been would know that WE know better, but no.

Poor Brennan, Trump is just picking on him for doing his job and stuff. And doesn't Trump KNOW who he is?!

Fascinating how so many of the same people claiming no one is above the law are quick to insist THEY are above the law.

And Brennan has been throwing a tantrum.

Of course, anyone who has been paying attention knows why Brennan is being prosecuted. Heck, people like Byron York have been writing about it for years.

This was such a powerful column.

Bingo. Sometimes revenge and truth are the same thing, and in Brennan's case, they definitely are.

Like a bird. Especially if he thinks it will save his bacon.

This ain't rocket science, John.

Woof.

Dead. To. Rights. Indeed.

