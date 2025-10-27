John Brennan Claims Revenge, Trips GLORIOUSLY Over Article Listing Point-by-DAMNING-Point What He Did

Aww, poor John Brennan. He seems to think he's being prosecuted out of revenge. You'd think someone who's been around for as long as this old Communist (hey, he admitted it) has been would know that WE know better, but no.

Poor Brennan, Trump is just picking on him for doing his job and stuff. And doesn't Trump KNOW who he is?!

Fascinating how so many of the same people claiming no one is above the law are quick to insist THEY are above the law.

And Brennan has been throwing a tantrum.

Of course, anyone who has been paying attention knows why Brennan is being prosecuted. Heck, people like Byron York have been writing about it for years.

This was such a powerful column.

When Obama CIA Director John Brennan screams he is being prosecuted out of revenge, remember this column by Byron York.



It’s hard to conclude Brennan did not lie to Congress about the Steele Dossier. There is revenge and there’s the truth. Sometimes they’re the same. pic.twitter.com/GGge5gnNHY — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 27, 2025

Bingo. Sometimes revenge and truth are the same thing, and in Brennan's case, they definitely are.

Like a bird. Especially if he thinks it will save his bacon.

This ain't rocket science, John.

Woof.

Dead. To. Rights. Indeed.

