HELL No: Emotional Blackmailer Ari Drennen Blames Tragic Suicide on Women/Transphobia and X Just Goes OFF

What sort of thoughtless, heartless person would use a tragic suicide as a loaded talking point to further their own warped agenda?

Don't answer that —we already know it would be Ari Drennen.

Advertisement

Look at this garbage.

They kicked Lia Smith off the Middlebury College Swimming and Diving team for being trans and now, as the 2026 season kicks off, she's dead. Rest in power, Lia. The world is so cruel sometimes. pic.twitter.com/odJwQLgSmw — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) October 27, 2025

Grotesque and depraved.

Don't take our word for it:

This post from @AriDrennen infuriates me.

For so many reasons.

First, any taking of life is tragic. This is a sad ending for Lia Smith.



It is grotesque and depraved of Drennan to use this tragedy to emotionally blackmail women and the public into holding women responsible for a… https://t.co/CkELJQjm2Z — Kim Shasby Jones (@KimJonesICONS) October 28, 2025

Post continues:

... to emotionally blackmail women and the public into holding women responsible for a man’s suicide bc they didn’t want to undress with him or let him compete in women’s sports. Women are NOT responsible for the mental health of men and certainly not required to give up their rights and bodies for a man’s emotional well-being. The age-old threat used against women trying to stop abuse, “if you leave, I’ll kill myself”, is exactly what Mr Drennan’s message is. Emotional blackmail is NEVER acceptable, not in elite sport, not in “just D3” sport, not in elementary school. Not in locker rooms at the Y. To tell a young man that he can be accepted as a woman, that he should get to compete against women, that he should be allowed into womens spaces, that he can become a woman - this is setting him up to fail. It is NOT a failure of women to accommodate his desires, it’s a failure of medicine, leadership, and culture for not holding firm the boundaries of reality and helping him figure out how to navigate them. Women are not tools of affirmation for the emotional support of men.

Read that again.

Women are not tools of affirmation for the emotional support of men.

Boomity.

And there's nothing kind or loving about feeding mental illness instead of trying to help the person suffering:

It is not kind or loving to affirm mental illness. And the end result of untreated mental illness is this. https://t.co/YJ5F3itGAo — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 28, 2025

Telling people who are suffering that changing their sex will somehow fix it is so dangerous, especially when we all know it won't fix it.

Men have a higher suicide rate than women. https://t.co/KOIoeLVQlq — Quint🦈 (@NycQuint) October 28, 2025

This is true.

Oh, and about the young man who was 'kicked off' the swim team? No.

Nobody kicked him off. He was a recruited athlete and chose to withdraw from the team when the women that were changing next to him weren’t enthusiastic about having a man in their locker rooms.



Why should women be enthused to have a man change in their locker room? https://t.co/V7FEs4SjM5 pic.twitter.com/90U8sLRVGh — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 27, 2025

That's the million-dollar question, ain't it?

This is emotional blackmail at its finest.



Lia Smith was a male athlete who was lied to and told that he could be female. He had been permitted to compete on the women’s swimming and diving team at Middlebury College in Vermont.



His death by suicide has been confirmed, which is… https://t.co/KB5J2x3E6m — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) October 28, 2025

Advertisement

Post continues:

... horrific and tragic. I have not found any evidence to suggest that he was kicked off the women's team. If he was, that would be entirely defensible. Male athletes do not belong in female-only sports. The real tragedy here is the lies that he was told. No one ever should have "affirmed" his "woman gender identity." None of this should be happening.Ari here appears to blame those who defend the material reality of sex for this suicide. Ari is an emotional blackmailer. Ari is also a man who calls himself a woman. Here he is in 2023, "reflecting on his journey" of "five years of life as a trans woman." https://aridrennen.substack.com/p/reflections-on-five-years-of-life Ari is a liar. And he has turned off replies on his post. Because of course he has.

They always do.

============================================================

Related:

Journo Learns the HARD WAY There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question Asking About Trump's 3rd Term

John Brennan Claims Revenge, Trips GLORIOUSLY Over Article Listing Point-by-DAMNING-Point What He Did

Hook, Line, and DERP-ER: Stephen King Mercilessly MOCKED for Being DUPED By ANOTHER Fake Trump Story

COWARD! Ed Markey's Reaction to Being Asked About Paying Our Troops Is EXACTLY Who the Dems Are (Watch)

Advertisement

Charles C.W. Cooke Shows Us How It's DONE When Calling Democrats OUT Over the Government Shutdown

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!