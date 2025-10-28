VIP
HELL No: Emotional Blackmailer Ari Drennen Blames Tragic Suicide on Women/Transphobia and X Just Goes OFF
HELL No: Emotional Blackmailer Ari Drennen Blames Tragic Suicide on Women/Transphobia and X Just Goes OFF

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on October 28, 2025
Various

What sort of thoughtless, heartless person would use a tragic suicide as a loaded talking point to further their own warped agenda?

Don't answer that —we already know it would be Ari Drennen.

Look at this garbage.

Grotesque and depraved.

Don't take our word for it:

Post continues:

...  to emotionally blackmail women and the public into holding women responsible for a man’s suicide bc they didn’t want to undress with him or let him compete in women’s sports.

Women are NOT responsible for the mental health of men and certainly not required to give up their rights and bodies for a man’s emotional well-being. 

The age-old threat used against women trying to stop abuse, “if you leave, I’ll kill myself”, is exactly what Mr Drennan’s message is. Emotional blackmail is NEVER acceptable, not in elite sport, not in “just D3” sport, not in elementary school.

Not in locker rooms at the Y.

To tell a young man that he can be accepted as a woman, that he should get to compete against women, that he should be allowed into womens spaces, that he can become a woman - this is setting him up to fail. It is NOT a failure of women to accommodate his desires, it’s a failure of medicine, leadership, and culture for not holding firm the boundaries of reality and helping him figure out how to navigate them.

Women are not tools of affirmation for the emotional support of men.

Read that again.

Women are not tools of affirmation for the emotional support of men.

Boomity.

And there's nothing kind or loving about feeding mental illness instead of trying to help the person suffering:

Telling people who are suffering that changing their sex will somehow fix it is so dangerous, especially when we all know it won't fix it.

This is true.

Oh, and about the young man who was 'kicked off' the swim team? No.

That's the million-dollar question, ain't it?

Post continues:

... horrific and tragic. 

I have not found any evidence to suggest that he was kicked off the women's team. 

If he was, that would be entirely defensible. Male athletes do not belong in female-only sports. The real tragedy here is the lies that he was told. No one ever should have "affirmed" his "woman gender identity." None of this should be happening.Ari here appears to blame those who defend the material reality of sex for this suicide. Ari is an emotional blackmailer.

Ari is also a man who calls himself a woman. Here he is in 2023, "reflecting on his journey" of "five years of life as a trans woman." https://aridrennen.substack.com/p/reflections-on-five-years-of-life

Ari is a liar. And he has turned off replies on his post. Because of course he has.

They always do.

============================================================

