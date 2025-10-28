'Funny How That S**t Works': Black Man DROPS NAACP for Endorsing a White Woman Over Winsome Sears (Watch)

Per their own site ..

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), an interracial American organization created to work for the abolition of segregation and discrimination in housing, education, employment, voting, and transportation; to oppose racism; and to ensure African Americans their constitutional rights.

So why would they endorse a white woman over a black woman if their entire movement is about the 'advancement of colored people?' Many people are scratching their heads, wondering this same thing, but X user Crews_Control recorded perhaps the best video we've seen on this in a long time.

One of his most powerful lines is about pushing diversity, but only when it votes a certain way.

Ain't that the sad truth? If Winsome were running as a Democrat, she would be on the front of every magazine talking about her bravery and how hard she's working to be the first BLACK FEMALE governor in the country. She'd be on The View, she'd sit down with Oprah, Hollywood would fly in pretend they give a damn about Virginia. But since she's got the wrong letter in front of her name, these same people are supporting the white woman standing in her way.

Democrats have never changed their racist stripes; they've just gotten better at marketing them.

Wow, people should be protesting the NAACP. What is its purpose?



So it’s not a non-partisan organization after all? Hmm



Shut it down! Remove it from front end budgeting at universities



A political org cannot be funded by colleges or tax dollars@ProjectVirginia @vacollegegop — Virginia Victory (@VirginiaVictory) October 28, 2025

The cognitive dissonance for the NAACP and Obama to campaign against Winsom Sears should be studied. — Wizard of GOZ (tax/accounting CPAs) (@WizardofGoz55) October 28, 2025

Nah. It just proves the entire movement, everything they've pushed for decades, was a lie for Democrats to be in power. It was never actually about helping minorities, it was about figuring out the best way to use them for power.

Obama and the NAACP have proved that by campaigning AGAINST a black woman.

We see them. Then again, we always have.

