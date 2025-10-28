Jessica Tarlov Should Take a LONG Look in the Mirror If She Wants...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Democrats Abandon Schumer, Demand Shutdown Ends Now
VIP
Speaker Mike Johnson Reminds America Why the Democrats Continue to Prolong the Schumer...
Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare...
Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL,...
Joey Jones Uses His Own 'Friendly Reminder' to DROP Mazie Hirono for Blaming...
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Shaming Repubs for Not Showing Up to Work FROM HER...
VIP
WOOF! You Know Dems Are Losing the White House Ballroom Fight When They...
'Funny How That S**t Works': Black Man DROPS NAACP for Endorsing a White...
Misogynistic DUNCE --> Jealous AOC Picks Fight With Riley Gaines and Gets WORKED...
HELL No: Emotional Blackmailer Ari Drennen Blames Tragic Suicide on Women/Transphobia and...
VIP
DUH! We Didn't Need an Election 'Autopsy' to Know What's Wrong With the...
Ire and ICE: JB Pritzker Threatens Federal Immigration Enforcement Agents With Future Puni...

We Got Nothin': WACKO Resister Claims White People Created White Racism to Benefit THEMSELVES and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on October 28, 2025
Sarah D.

It's been a while since we got to write about some lunatic making crazy claims about white people and racism. Usually, the claims center around the fact that supposedly white people cannot experience racism, but this one is a doozy.

Advertisement

Started here:

Seems pretty simple, if you are excluding any person because of their skin color, that's racist.

Well, apparently not in Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu's world; she seems to think white people are incapable of experiencing racism. Oh, and she also thinks white people CREATED racism to deny black and brown people equality.

Or something.

We don't get it either:

Post continues:

... Whiteness personified 

You’re a barefaced liar @RupertLowe10.

Oh NO! Not whiteness personified!

SAY IT AIN'T SO!

ANYTHING BUT THAT.

Bonkers is a nice way to put it.

Ahem.

Recommended

Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

What does she mean by, you people?

Oppression Olympics are SO BORING.

Change the record, resisters.

============================================================

Related:

Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare for the 13th Time

Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL

Joey Jones Uses His Own 'Friendly Reminder' to DROP Mazie Hirono for Blaming Shutdown ENTIRELY on Repubs

'Funny How That S**t Works': Black Man DROPS NAACP for Endorsing a White Woman Over Winsome Sears (Watch)

Misogynistic DUNCE --> Jealous AOC Picks Fight with Riley Gaines and Gets WORKED in Heated Back and Forth

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS CRITICAL RACE THEORY DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL
Sam J.
Jessica Tarlov Should Take a LONG Look in the Mirror If She Wants to Keep Making Digs Like THIS at Repubs
Sam J.
Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare for the 13th Time
Sam J.
Joey Jones Uses His Own 'Friendly Reminder' to DROP Mazie Hirono for Blaming Shutdown ENTIRELY on Repubs
Sam J.
'Funny How That S**t Works': Black Man DROPS NAACP for Endorsing a White Woman Over Winsome Sears (Watch)
Sam J.
Misogynistic DUNCE --> Jealous AOC Picks Fight With Riley Gaines and Gets WORKED in Heated Back-and-Forth
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL Sam J.
Advertisement