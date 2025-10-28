We Got Nothin': WACKO Resister Claims White People Created White Racism to Benefit THEMSELVES and HOOBOY

It's been a while since we got to write about some lunatic making crazy claims about white people and racism. Usually, the claims center around the fact that supposedly white people cannot experience racism, but this one is a doozy.

Started here:

If you're deliberately excluding white people because of their skin colour, then you need to accept an undeniable fact.



You're a racist. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) October 28, 2025

Seems pretty simple, if you are excluding any person because of their skin color, that's racist.

Well, apparently not in Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu's world; she seems to think white people are incapable of experiencing racism. Oh, and she also thinks white people CREATED racism to deny black and brown people equality.

Or something.

We don't get it either:

White people do NOT experience racism at ANY structural or systemic level of society. White race created racism for the benefit of White people to deny Black & Brown people an equal value of life & liberty. Caucacity of claiming a false equivalence of racial oppression is… https://t.co/BrWBeoDMbh — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) October 28, 2025

Post continues:

... Whiteness personified You’re a barefaced liar @RupertLowe10.

Oh NO! Not whiteness personified!

SAY IT AIN'T SO!

ANYTHING BUT THAT.

What a bonkers post. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) October 28, 2025

Bonkers is a nice way to put it.

Ahem.

The problem with you people is that the truth is bonkers and equality is oppression. Good ☕️



If White people EVER experienced racism even ONCE they would’ve ended it a long time ago 🤌🏾 pic.twitter.com/LaYR0qTzLZ — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) October 28, 2025

What does she mean by, you people?

So if these structures exist, why don’t you go where there aren’t any white people building them? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 28, 2025

That's a pretty racist thing to say TBH. — Jon (@faroutmadman) October 28, 2025

You should hear about these people who call themselves "Asians". — Blad (@tlindblad) October 28, 2025

Oppression Olympics are SO BORING.

Change the record, resisters.

