PANIC! John Brennan Flips OUT and Gets PHYSICAL When Asked About Signing Hunter Biden Laptop Memo (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on November 02, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Quick, someone ask John Brennan if he thinks he's above the law.

Just do it.

Oh, and make sure you're recording it.

We're sure he'd politely tell you that no, he is not.

Ha.

HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This guy lost his MARBLES when asked about signing the Hunter Biden laptop memo:

Dude lost his marbles.

Ok, FINE - whatever marbles he has left. 

What a nutball.

Same girl. Same.

Brennan definitely seems pretty stressed out.

Good.

*cough cough*

It is pretty entertaining. Definitely funnier than SNL these days.

That only seems fair.

We know it's super chliché and so 2018 but ... TICK TOCK, John.

============================================================

