PANIC! John Brennan Flips OUT and Gets PHYSICAL When Asked About Signing Hunter Biden Laptop Memo (Watch)

Quick, someone ask John Brennan if he thinks he's above the law.

Just do it.

Oh, and make sure you're recording it.

We're sure he'd politely tell you that no, he is not.

Advertisement

Ha.

HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This guy lost his MARBLES when asked about signing the Hunter Biden laptop memo:

After the conference on Thursday I confronted former CIA Director Brennan directly regarding his signing the 51 Intelligence Officers Memo knowing that the Hunter Biden laptop was real and not Russian disinformation. Watch his response. pic.twitter.com/blg86oBLRb — Thomas A. Speciale II (@Speciale4VA) November 1, 2025

Dude lost his marbles.

Ok, FINE - whatever marbles he has left.

What a nutball.

That finger would have a new angle if he did that to me. https://t.co/oVC4H6iiIl — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) November 2, 2025

Same girl. Same.

I love the smell of panic in the morning pic.twitter.com/bl7Dz5S9LC — Stat Woman (@Stat_Woman) November 1, 2025

Brennan definitely seems pretty stressed out.

Good.

*cough cough*

So what Brennan just admitted was that the letter was actually classic intel agency deflection technique to stop people from asking questions about things they didn’t want people to ask questions about. https://t.co/zX7pvwB6Rk — RBe (@RBPundit) November 2, 2025

I’d planned to watch a movie with the boys tonight but I’ve decided to just watch this on repeat all night.🍿🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/Ebq24ZtYXc — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) November 1, 2025

It is pretty entertaining. Definitely funnier than SNL these days.

I hope John Brennan is harassed at every public appearance for the rest of his life. https://t.co/fLRXq5bR3V — Matthew J. Williams (@silverback_will) November 2, 2025

That only seems fair.

Brennan’s apparent defense that the full-page ad didn’t assert that the laptop was a Russian op is fully disingenuous. They knew how that ad would be received. The ad’s operative language: the laptop “has all the earmarks of a Russian information operation.” https://t.co/lCQNUhe1Gz — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) November 1, 2025

We know it's super chliché and so 2018 but ... TICK TOCK, John.

============================================================

Related:

'Make It MAKE SENSE': Black Pastor Calls Obama OUT for Being the Racist FRAUD He Really Is in BRUTAL Post

Biden Simp Chris Jackson Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Call Trump and His Supporters 'White Trash'

We Got Nothin': WACKO Resister Claims White People Created White Racism to Benefit THEMSELVES and HOOBOY

Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare for the 13th Time

Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.