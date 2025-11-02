Arrest Boasberg NOW: You Won't Believe This List of Charges Brought Under Biden's...
'How Did That Fire Start,' Asks the Arsonist: Jon Stewart Wonders Why We Stopped Loving 1 Another (Watch)

November 02, 2025
Jon Stewart is very sad that we somehow all stopped loving one another over political disagreements.

No, really. 

Would one of you mind sending this guy a mirror or two?

Watch:

... three-dimensional human being who has qualities that I really admire — things about him."

"And we’ve lost that. We’ve lost the ability to love people because we litmus test at every point, in every single moment."

Uh huh.

'How did that house burn down,' asked the arsonist.

Stewart will have to forgive us for not buying his mopey, sad, emotional drivel about how we should all get along and stop with the litmus tests. Maybe he missed it, but there are lots and lots of leftist bragging openly about how they shut their families off because they voted for Trump. And sure, you can call us biased, but we have yet to see Trump supporters telling their wacko lefty family members that they're not welcome anymore. And GOSH, golly, gee, he'll have to forgive us if we don't exactly feel comfortable around people who celebrate the assassination of a man we agree with ... 

Maybe he should spend some time talking to his own political side about how we should love one another.

Probably.

You'd think.

Attila the Hun was not on the Right.

And Jon wonders why morons on the Left think people on the Right are bad. 

What a disingenuous d-bag.

