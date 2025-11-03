HOT DAMN! Speaker Mike Johnson Just DOGWALKED Obamacare and Every Single Democrat in America (Watch)

Speaker Mike Johnson has had ENOUGH of the lying BS Democrats have been pushing, so they're not held accountable for the Schumer Shutdown.

It's fun to watch Johnson finally GO OFF because he's usually a very mild-mannered dude, especially for a politician.

Advertisement

Watch THIS:

🚨 JUST NOW: Speaker Johnson DROPS THE MIC on every Democrat in America 🫳🎤



"It is the DEMOCRATS who created Obamacare. It is the DEMOCRATS who did that without any Republican votes. It's the DEMOCRATS who by extension have cost the American taxpayers and people who have health… pic.twitter.com/ZMS08ySqHS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 3, 2025

Post continues:

... insurance has made their costs SKYROCKET." "It is THEIR policies that made that happen. And instead of reforming it, the Democrats DON'T reform Obamacare. They want to subsidize it. They want to spend more taxpayer dollars." "That, by the way, goes mostly to insurance companies, which makes the cost rise further! That's the Democrats' plan!" "When they passed Obamacare in 2010, they called it the 'Affordable Care Act.' We know the truth is exactly the opposite. By some estimates, premiums have risen 60%." "Republicans are the ones fighting to save healthcare. Why? It's not just talking points to us. We do this. We have ideas and we have already implemented ideas and measures to reduce costs, increase access and quality, and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse." "We got MILLIONS of ineligible enrollees off the program and it preserved it. It strengthened Medicaid for the people who rely upon it, which is the elderly, disabled, and young pregnant women, as we always use an example." "No, [the shutdown] is not about healthcare. That is a false claim and everybody knows it. Everyone in America, and certainly everybody in this room, understands that this is about something else. It's about FEAR [of the radical left]."

What he said.

All day, every day, and twice on Sundays.

============================================================

Related:

And Here We GO! Scott Bessent Makes It Personal and Straight-Up WRECKS Hakeem Jeffries (Watch)

LOOK on Dem's FACE When Joe Scarborough Pushes BACK on His Trump/Epstein List Claim Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Take SOOO Many Seats! Justine Bateman Shuts Gavin Newsom DOWN for Whining About Trump and Prop 50

'How Did That Fire Start,' Asks the Arsonist: Jon Stewart Wonders Why We Stopped Loving 1 Another (Watch)

Arrest Boasberg NOW: You Won't Believe This List of Charges Brought Under Biden's DOJ Is Real, But It IS

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.