Black Woman GOES OFF After Gold's Gym Kicked HER Out for Complaining About a MAN in Her Locker Room (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on November 03, 2025
Twitchy

This black woman was allegedly kicked out of a Gold's Gym in Los Angeles because she 'complained' about a man using the women's locker room. How dare a real woman have the nerve to call out a mentally ill man taking off his clothes in her private space?

And they kicked HER out.

Yeah.

Note, this video is filled with curse words and rather adult-like descriptions, but we can hardly blame her for being pissed. If you'd rather not listen, please just know she is absolutely spot on in what she has to say here.

If you do watch, put on some headphones, use your earbuds if you're in public ...

Or you know, don't.

Your choice.

Watch:

This right here is the biggest problem when it comes to this whole progressive, Leftist utopia BS that our pals in the Democratic Party want to push onto women. She shouldn't have to be in a private space with a naked man who wants to pretend he's a woman. And she sure has heck shouldn't be the one getting kicked out for having a problem with it.

Sadly, in states like Virginia with a crucial election on November 4, even though people have been voicing concerns about situations just like this one (or worse, about little girls being in these spaces with grown, naked men), Democrats like Abigail Spanberger refuse to say this is wrong.

Advertisement

