So Much THIS --> Ben Shapiro Throws Down the Gauntlet Calling Out the Crazy and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Ben Shapiro has had enough of the so-called 'infighting' on the Right.

And we hardly blame him for all the back-and-forth we've seen from people who usually agree on about 80% of issues and policies. Honestly, this is starting to feel like 2015-16, and not in a good way.

His post is powerful.

Watch:

No to the groypers.

No to cowards like Tucker Carlson, who normalize their trash.

No to those who champion them.

No to demoralization.

No to bigotry and anti-meritocratic horseshit.

No to anti-Americanism.

No. pic.twitter.com/71TModtGWq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 3, 2025

Our favorite point here is, 'No to anti-Americanism,' although 'No to demoralization' is a close second.

Ben knows how hard he's about to get hit. Good on him for taking this stand.



Conservatives have been far to lax against their anti-Americanism — but no more.



Time to take back the movement.https://t.co/QAR8sdZnUl — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 3, 2025

As usual, Ben is spot on 🎯 — David Petolicchio (@DSPetolicchio) November 3, 2025

Honestly, it's really rare to see him curse, so you know he's ticked.

I am proud to be on Team Ben! Whereas Ben and other Conservative voices ensured Trump won, the anti-American groypers actively encouraged their followers not to vote. They blame, we build. — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) November 3, 2025

"It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but a great deal more to stand up to our friends"- Albus Dumbledore

Much respect @benshapiro for this very important and courageous episode. We must fight evil and lies wherever we find it. — Cypora (@cypora_) November 3, 2025

Indeed.

If you've been silent on this, now's the time to find your voice. https://t.co/8k2APbxZoC — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 3, 2025

I want to say -- unequivocally-- that I agree with everything Ben says here, unless there is something he said I can't remember, but nothing comes to mind. He is at his best here and I implore you to watch this if you think a) Fuentes is not evil and b) that Tucker can be… https://t.co/8Fipb7e1Ex — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) November 3, 2025

As Ethan says way up there, plenty of hate is being thrown at Ben, but what makes this editor feel a whole lot better is the number of people on the Right who agree and stand with him. We must be better than the Left.

