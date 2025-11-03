So Much THIS --> Ben Shapiro Throws Down the Gauntlet Calling Out the Crazy and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

AFP’s Dean Clancy: Obamacare Myths Aren’t Worth Shutting Down the Government Over
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on November 03, 2025
Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

Ben Shapiro has had enough of the so-called 'infighting' on the Right.

And we hardly blame him for all the back-and-forth we've seen from people who usually agree on about 80% of issues and policies. Honestly, this is starting to feel like 2015-16, and not in a good way.

His post is powerful.

Watch:

Our favorite point here is, 'No to anti-Americanism,' although 'No to demoralization' is a close second. 

Honestly, it's really rare to see him curse, so you know he's ticked.

Indeed.

As Ethan says way up there, plenty of hate is being thrown at Ben, but what makes this editor feel a whole lot better is the number of people on the Right who agree and stand with him. We must be better than the Left.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

