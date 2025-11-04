Former Vice President Dick Cheney Dies at 84

Decency Is on the Ballot: WaPo Agrees Jay Jones Is Unfit
Sam J.
Sam J. | 7:15 AM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served under President George W. Bush, has died at 84, his family announced Tuesday.

According to his family, the former vice president died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

"For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States," a family statement reads.

"Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update throughout the day as we learn more.

