THIS --> Harmeet K. Dhillon Just Uttered Two Words That Should TERRIFY Georgia Elections Peeps (Cheaters)

Yes, this is what we voted for.

Trump DOJ intervenes in long-simmering election integrity dispute over 2020 election in Georgia https://t.co/p25sJjzmUz — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 3, 2025

Advertisement

From Just the News:

The Trump Justice Department is intervening in a long-simmering election integrity dispute over 2020 vote counting, demanding that Georgia's largest county turn over to federal officials records that they have refused to give under subpoena to state election regulators. The request to Fulton County, home to the city of Atlanta, was sent last week by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet K. Dhillon, whose division oversees election laws, after the State Elections Board had tried unsuccessfully for months to get certain historical election records from the county.

And then Dhillon herself followed up with two words that we hope will make bad actors' blood run cold:

Finally, we have a Department of Justice that is actually on the side of the people, not the government.

Not to mention we may FINALLY get some answers about that mess in Georgia in 2020.

We have seen the fraud with our own eyes.



No one went to prison. — You can’t make this crap up! (@cantpretendtoo) November 3, 2025

Same Bat Time?

Same Bat Channel? — Some Guy (@SomeFarker) November 3, 2025

I love cryptic posts related to legal matters. The only thing better than teaser posts is something actually happening, like anything. We need accountability for those that stole the election from Trump and planted a walking talking corpse in his place. — The Hegemony™ (@OneHegemony) November 3, 2025

Brutal but fair ... like many people on this thread, we would love to see less talk and more action. We hope that with Dhillon in place, things will get done and people will be held accountable.

FINALLY.

============================================================

Related:

You'll NEVER Guess Who Zohran Mamdani Blamed for Bomb Threats Against NJ Polling Places (Ok, You MIGHT)

Even More DAMNING Than We Thought: Julie Kelly Shares Clips From Book on Biden's DOJ Investigating Trump

Former Vice President Dick Cheney Dies at 84

So Much THIS --> Ben Shapiro Throws Down the Gauntlet Calling Out the Crazy and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Lavern Spicer Goes NUCLEAR in Dear Obama Letter After He Made UGLY Digs Campaigning Against Winsome Sears

Media Sharing Sob Story About Woman on Food Stamps for 30 YEARS to Make Trump Look Bad BACKFIRES (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.