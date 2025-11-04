You'll NEVER Guess Who Zohran Mamdani Blamed for Bomb Threats Against NJ Polling...
THIS --> Harmeet K. Dhillon Just Uttered Two Words That Should TERRIFY Georgia Elections Peeps (Cheaters)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on November 04, 2025

Yes, this is what we voted for.

From Just the News:

The Trump Justice Department is intervening in a long-simmering election integrity dispute over 2020 vote counting, demanding that Georgia's largest county turn over to federal officials records that they have refused to give under subpoena to state election regulators.

The request to Fulton County, home to the city of Atlanta, was sent last week by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet K. Dhillon, whose division oversees election laws, after the State Elections Board had tried unsuccessfully for months to get certain historical election records from the county.

And then Dhillon herself followed up with two words that we hope will make bad actors' blood run cold:

Finally, we have a Department of Justice that is actually on the side of the people, not the government.

Not to mention we may FINALLY get some answers about that mess in Georgia in 2020.

Sam J.
Brutal but fair ... like many people on this thread, we would love to see less talk and more action. We hope that with Dhillon in place, things will get done and people will be held accountable.

FINALLY.

