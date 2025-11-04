REALLY, BRO? New Jay Jones Video (Kicking a DOG?!) Fits RIGHT in With His Unhinged, Violent Texts (Watch)

Anti-WOMAN: Riley Gaines Makes Brutally IRONIC Point About Both Abigail Spanberger and Mik...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

When a man is evil enough to openly text about putting two bullets in another man's head over politics, and then call his two young children 'little fascists' and wish for them to suffer and die in their mom's arms, we shouldn't be surprised to see that he might actually be a very unhinged and even cruel person.

That's Jay Jones.

Crazy how Democrats allowed him to stay on their ticket, proving that power is more important than character, and that they'd gladly support a man who wants more dead cops as long as he has the correct letter by his name.

It's the day of the election, and the man is trying to kick a dog ... 

We're not even kidding. 

Watch:

Sure looks like it.

You can always tell who a person really is by the way they treat children and dogs.

And here we thought it was the evil Republicans who kick puppies.

Jones can't even stop himself from doing something

To be fair, perhaps he just thought the dog was a small child - we all know how he feels about small children.

Democrats have proven they will vote for a pile of dog doo as long as there is a D by its name so we're not holding out much hope that they'll care that this guy tried kicking a small dog.

