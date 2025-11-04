REALLY, BRO? New Jay Jones Video (Kicking a DOG?!) Fits RIGHT in With His Unhinged, Violent Texts (Watch)

When a man is evil enough to openly text about putting two bullets in another man's head over politics, and then call his two young children 'little fascists' and wish for them to suffer and die in their mom's arms, we shouldn't be surprised to see that he might actually be a very unhinged and even cruel person.

That's Jay Jones.

Crazy how Democrats allowed him to stay on their ticket, proving that power is more important than character, and that they'd gladly support a man who wants more dead cops as long as he has the correct letter by his name.

It's the day of the election, and the man is trying to kick a dog ...

We're not even kidding.

Watch:

Did @jonesjay just try to kick a dog? pic.twitter.com/vupQn9brpG — Klarke Kilgore (@KlarkeKilgore) November 4, 2025

Sure looks like it.

You can always tell who a person really is by the way they treat children and dogs.

And now there's truth to "...and he kicks puppies!" — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) November 4, 2025

And here we thought it was the evil Republicans who kick puppies.

Smile, you're on Kilgore Kamera. pic.twitter.com/SoYYEnXopX — Virginia Political Memes (@VApoliticalmeme) November 4, 2025

Jones can't even stop himself from doing something

Then he tried to act like he was going to pet or pat it when really he hit it. — Brenda (@hpbphill1) November 4, 2025

To be fair, perhaps he just thought the dog was a small child - we all know how he feels about small children.

If the texts weren’t enough for Democrats trying to kick a dog will be — Sam Kay (@NYCSamKay) November 4, 2025

Democrats have proven they will vote for a pile of dog doo as long as there is a D by its name so we're not holding out much hope that they'll care that this guy tried kicking a small dog.

