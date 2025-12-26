Terror Plot Exposed: Somali-Backed Jihadist Planned to Crash Plane into Atlanta High-Rise

A huge story happened in Atlanta most Americans probably never heard about.

JUST IN: Kenyan man Cholo Abdi Abdullah sentence to two consecutive life terms for plotting 9/11 style attack on behalf of the al-Shabaab Somalian t*rror group.



He received military-style training in Somalia then trained how to fly a commercial aircraft.



He planned to target… pic.twitter.com/hf4sdh6wjd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 25, 2025

So, this man planned to fly a plane into an Atlanta skyscraper. That sounds kind of familiar and also terrifying.

Feels like foiled Atlanta 9/11 should be a bigger story https://t.co/WfWDeuDNXd — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) December 26, 2025

This right here should be enough to bring down every single politician in Minnesota. They actively allowed and ignored fraud which was used to fun a terrorist groupo that tried to carry out a 9/11 style attack. https://t.co/OQEPwXsEkR — bob (@robl6634) December 27, 2025

It seems quite problematic.

Why is this guy being sentenced the first time I'm hearing about a foiled 9/11-style attack in Atlanta? https://t.co/nbMYCYVWqg — A.J. Winkelspecht (@ajwink) December 26, 2025

That's an excellent question. It seems this should be a bigger story.

I’ve lived in Atlanta for almost 25 years, and this is the very first time I’ve seen anything about this case.



What in the actual hell…? https://t.co/lpg9VG7kwv — Will Collier (@willcollier) December 26, 2025

Why is this being hidden from the public?

Thanks to the traitorous Biden admin, there are most likely thousands of people exactly like this plotting terrorist attacks. https://t.co/A3HYk0lrNx — Karl Bennett (@notKarlBennet) December 27, 2025

Because of the open border, there is no telling who Biden allowed in this country.

Diversity is our strength! We're all immigrants! He's as American as you and me!



Did I miss any taglines? https://t.co/lyhr4mkO7W — Hugh McCall (@hughtall) December 25, 2025

That about covers it.

Why waste money housing this evil animal in prison? He should be executed. 😐 https://t.co/xvhVjbL0A3 — Mike Frontine (@NLS_79) December 25, 2025

Terrorist from Somalia. All migrants here are not here for a better life. They have other intentions. https://t.co/kJoKA2ycB6 — WTF (@540856) December 25, 2025

Some are here to scam Americans out of money, too.

WTF. Our government really needs to clamp down on all these terrorists. We can't have them living among us, threatening the lives of thousands of innocent people. https://t.co/wFLFk50baQ — Florida Living (JustOh) 🇺🇸 (@myacatt51) December 25, 2025

Ilhan Omar calls for his release in 3…2…1… — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 25, 2025

She'll probably make excuses for him like he experiences racism.

The Bank of America plaza in Atlanta, Georgia is 55 stories high and 1.3 million square feet. When fully occupied, thousands of people could be working there at one time. A terrorist attack there would be devastating. We need an immediate immigration moratorium. — Free the World 🇺🇲🌏🦅 (@PatriotVerity) December 26, 2025

The sooner, the better.





