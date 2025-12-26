Ghost Daycares, No Kids, Millions Vanished: Nick Shirley's Bombshell Probe into Minnesota'...
Terror Plot Exposed: Somali-Backed Jihadist Planned to Crash Plane into Atlanta High-Rise

justmindy
justmindy | 11:35 PM on December 26, 2025
Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP

A huge story happened in Atlanta most Americans probably never heard about.

Advertisement

So, this man planned to fly a plane into an Atlanta skyscraper. That sounds kind of familiar and also terrifying.

It seems quite problematic. 

That's an excellent question. It seems this should be a bigger story. 

Why is this being hidden from the public?

Because of the open border, there is no telling who Biden allowed in this country.

That about covers it. 

Some are here to scam Americans out of money, too. 

She'll probably make excuses for him like he experiences racism. 

The sooner, the better. 


 

