Voted for THIS! The Daily Beast Crying About How Hard it Is Covering Trump's MEAN Admin Goes REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:16 AM on November 06, 2025
Twitter

Oh no. The Daily Beast journos are having a hard time covering Trump's White House because they're so mean to them. Now, that's a shame.

Whatever shall we do?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha

HA HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HAAA.

Woof.

What a bunch of mentally ill, moronic, f***king blind crackheads. *snort*

From The Daily Beast:

When HuffPost’s SV Dáte went public by showing Karoline Leavitt replying to a request for comment with the playground taunt, “Your mom,” it created a viral sensation. But to those who cover the White House day in and day out, there was something of a shrug. “That’s just how they are,” was the sentiment. Forgive The Swamp for saying that this should not be shrugged off. In fact, “your mom” was not even, by the standards of Leavitt and her colleagues, particularly combative or vituperative. Don’t take our word for it, however. Instead, look at a few weeks in the lives of reporters at the Daily Beast, and compare their courteous and calm requests for comment with the replies they received. Here is Steven Cheung, happily using the F-word, Pete Hegseth’s chief spinner, Sean Parnell, calling a woman a “moron,” the White House’s Abigail Jackson recycling a meme and the Pentagon’s Kingsley Wilson calling a former war correspondent a “crackhead.” The Swamp doubts there will be much shame elicited among those who proffered this supercut of contumely. But we would ask one question of the Trump aides replying in such terms to reporters: Is that how you would speak to your mom?

C'mon, they had to know we'd all laugh our arses off about this, right? You know, maybe if journos weren't such disrespectful buttholes to this administration all of the time, they wouldn't have to be quite as 'direct' with them.

Aww yes, Brian Karem.

Such a pillar of goodness, courtesy, and professionalism.

Yeah, we laughed too.

