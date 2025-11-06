HA! Democrat Rep ACCIDENTALLY Gives the Whole Game UP Ranting About Trump, SNAP, and Taxpayers (Watch)

It's not every day we see a Democrat be absolutely honest about tax dollars.

Then again, we're pretty sure Rep. Hillary Scholten didn't MEAN to give the whole kit and caboodle away by admitting tax dollars do not belong to the government.

Wonder if she'd feel this same way about tax cuts?

We're going to guess no.

Watch this:

I have a message for President Trump: the money you are withholding from the SNAP program is not yours to withhold. It belongs to the American taxpayers.



Release the funds now. pic.twitter.com/YCiyNk2arK — Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (@RepScholten) November 5, 2025a

We have a message for Scholten ... she's right about the money belonging to American taxpayers, but not for the reasons she wants.

Yes. It belongs to the taxpayers, so either vote to reopen or give us our money back! — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) November 6, 2025

14 times you all have voted to withhold money. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 6, 2025

But you know, it's not Trump's money.

@grok I am confused. I voted for democrats yesterday because the media and my democrat leaders have spent the past month telling me that President Trump refuses to open the government and it is his fault the shutdown has caused SNAP funding to end, but I just checked the voting… — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) November 6, 2025

Post continues:

... records at congress. gov and I see that democrats voted 14 times against a clean CR to open the government, the first vote being over a month ago... every single one of my democrat politicans have voted no and continue to vote no on clean CR's to open the government. Why would the media and democrats lie about this? I am shocked. They could have avoided this shutdown all together... it seems very coordinated that they all voted no and then spent everyday of the shutdown blaming the other party and having the media back up their claims... this is awful!

It is indeed awful.

And Democrats own it.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

