Asra Nomani Shares Infuriating DEEP DIVE on FAR-Left Network Behind Anti-ICE Protests Across the U.S.

In case you didn't already know, the anti-ICE protests you've been seeing all across the country are not at all organic. Nope, not even a little bit. They are, in fact, planned, plotted, and paid for by some really bad people who seek to undermine what America and Americans stand for.

Thankfully, total bada*s Asra Nomani has been investigating who these people are and is sharing her info so we can help share it as well.

Take a look at this:

🚨 Who is behind the anti-ICE protests we’re seeing explode across the US? For years, I’ve been working independently but today I had the honor of working with a remarkable team at @FoxNews Digital, where I just joined as senior editor of investigations, and bring you back a… pic.twitter.com/5pMUoY2EM0

Post continues:

... back a story like none other I’ve been able to publish.

"I personally identify as a Marxist-Leninist-Maoist, following the teachings of [former communist China leader] Mao Zedong," said demonstrator Tye Burrus, 18, who held a handmade sign depicting a hammer and sickle smashing a giant ice cube.

Burrus, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation who self-identifies as a transgender woman, said losing faith in the Democrats and never having faith in the Republicans led to embracing communism. "So now I am a communist," Burrus said.

Going into the streets of New York City protesting and studying protests nationwide, this is who we found from the far-left network:

@FreedomRoadOrg: A self-described communist group immediately dispatched its members to the site of the killing in Minneapolis, and they are the ones behind clashes with ICE officers. The FBI has investigated the group – whose members wear distinct red swag marked with FRSO – as a "revolutionary socialist and Marxist-Leninist organization," citing alleged ties to foreign Marxist-Leninist extremist groups, including the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Communist Party of the Philippines, and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC.

@PeoplesForumNYC: Protest leaders arrived at AM, just before the 9 AM start for the protest in New York City, hauling two shopping carts full of bullhorns and pre-made black-and-white signs, printed with the message, "JUSTICE FOR RENEE NICOLE GOOD," and a photo of Good, with "PARTY FOR SOCIALISM AND LIBERATION" across the bottom. It's a nonprofit activist hub for groups, including @AnswerCoalition, and it's received funding from a tech tycoon, Neville Roy Singham, with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

It stage-managed most of the day's protest in NYC.

Party for Socialism and Liberation —its organizers handed out signs to folks standing around, asking, “Want a sign?” They organized protests across their national network, and they work closely with The People's Forum.

@DemSocialists -- Its members joined the NYC march, wearing their distinct red beanies with DSA across the front, while its member, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, repeated the talking points of the socialist groups, saying the ICE officer “murdered” the woman. They are also organizing protests across their national network.

Revolutionary Internationalist Youth from City University of New York -- They carried handmade signs and copies of their newspaper, "The Revolution," which said they promoted "the program of Marx, Lenin, and Trotsky."

Spartacist League members from the U.S. chapter of the International Communist League – They distributed copies of "Workers Vanguard," which calls itself a "Marxist Newspaper"

The socialist-adjacent groups joining them in using this moment to organize protests are:

@IndivisibleTeam-- Closely aligned with the Democratic Party, it organized #HandsOff #NoKingsmarches all year and is now organizing protests nationwide.

50501 – It also organized #TeslaTakedown protests against Elon Musk and is throwing its muscle behind anti-ICE protests. @RefuseFascism– They moved through the crowd in NYC, handing out slick, freshly printed pamphlets titled "The People’s Indictment of Donald Trump.

"Why does it matter to know these names?

Stu Smith @thestustustudio, a @ManhattanInst researcher who studies domestic extremism, explained, "I just wish the average American realized that there is a network of far-left agitators in America who are Marxist-Leninists, socialists, Maoists, and even North Korean apologists.”

"As these ideologues say, the issue is never the issue,” he told us. “It’s all about the revolution. After this terrible situation in Minneapolis, they used social media and their networks to mobilize and get on the streets to hurt America.”

You’ve heard me say it before. Look at the evidence yourself. Read the signs shared by journalists like @MrAndyNgo. Follow the money with data scientists like @DataRepublican. Study the breadcrumbs. I’m honored to work with this team to bring our reporting from the streets back to you.