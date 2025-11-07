DICK Move: Richard Blumenthal Has Americans RIGHT Where Democrats Want Them, Says No Reason to Open Gov

Would you look at that? Democratic Senator Dick Blumenthal sees opening the government as a surrender.

Honestly, only mouth-breathers with their head in the sand would ever believe it's Republicans keeping the government shut. Lucky for Democrats, there are plenty of mouth-breathers out there - see Virginia.

Imagine saying this knowing your party is deliberately making Americans suffer for your own powerul and leverage:

Democrat Sen. Dick Blumenthal: "There is no reason to surrender now."



THIS IS SICK AND DEPRAVED!



Needy Americans are going hungry, travelers are stranded, air traffic controllers are moonlighting for Uber, and a million employees just missed another paycheck. pic.twitter.com/j4wN08xEsy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 7, 2025

And nobody does sick and depraved better than Democrats.

See Jay Jones.

The stolen valor prick sees no reason to open the government when, by the dems own telling, people are starving. @SenBlumenthal your name is dick, doesn't mean you have to act like one. https://t.co/DLbtBlPlxT — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) November 7, 2025

Pretty sure 'stolen valor prick' is Dick's new official title.

This should surprise no one — Blumenthal is a stolen valor evildoer. — Marilyn Muller (@1in5advocacy) November 7, 2025

Fair point. Anyone who would lie about their service in Vietnam merely to get elected would certainly have no problem making Americans go hungry for more power.

So he admits Democrats are to blame. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 7, 2025

And he admits he thinks it's a good thing.

