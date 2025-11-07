DICK Move: Richard Blumenthal Has Americans RIGHT Where Democrats Want Them, Says No Reason to Open Gov

Hasan Piker, Alleged Dog Abuser, Whines to Tarlov: I'd Die Sitting Next to...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:05 PM on November 07, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Would you look at that? Democratic Senator Dick Blumenthal sees opening the government as a surrender.

Honestly, only mouth-breathers with their head in the sand would ever believe it's Republicans keeping the government shut. Lucky for Democrats, there are plenty of mouth-breathers out there - see Virginia.

Imagine saying this knowing your party is deliberately making Americans suffer for your own powerul and leverage:

And nobody does sick and depraved better than Democrats.

See Jay Jones.

Pretty sure 'stolen valor prick' is Dick's new official title.

Fair point. Anyone who would lie about their service in Vietnam merely to get elected would certainly have no problem making Americans go hungry for more power.

And he admits he thinks it's a good thing.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

