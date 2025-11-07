Blue-Check Journo Shares Video of Expensive Smartphone to Rant at Trump Over Her SNAP Balance and HOOBOY

You know, maybe don't whine about your SNAP balance on X if you do so with a $50-a-month blue check while using an expensive smartphone because people are going to have questions about how you're able to qualify for the benefit.

Case in point:

🔥🔥🔥🔥 My SNAP balance is $2.42. CRUELTY is the point. By saying He’s going to partially fund. That’s sadism. The ICE raids are sadism. He’s torturing, starving, terrorizing ALL Americans. THe Nazis did this. Completely void of empathy. An empty old man with dead eyes. pic.twitter.com/qcJ67aqRa5 — Sandi Bachom 📹 (@sandibachom) November 7, 2025

Dramatic much? And c'mon, we all know it's Democrats who have shut the government down and kept it shut.

Not to mention, if you're complaining about your food stamps it's probably not a great idea to pin this to your profile:

📷📹🎥🎬 Went to B&H Photo to visit my new camera, the Sony FX2. It’s not mine YET! The key to manifesting is, you have to ask the universe SPECIFICALLY for what you want. So I put my order in. Will update you as to my progress. pic.twitter.com/m1ttGGURSN — Sandi Bachom 📹 (@sandibachom) September 17, 2025

My heartfelt gratitude for your generosity! It will be a long slog. NEVER been a more important time to support independent journalism.



I used to 'joke', if I didn't shoot it, it didn't happen. January 6th proved me out! Good thing I brought my camera. Stay tuned for news. https://t.co/VhSGN5iDVF — Sandi Bachom 📹 (@sandibachom) September 22, 2025

Look at that, she manifested owning a new camera.

Maybe she should manifest getting some food. Just spitballing.

