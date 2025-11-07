Fired DOJ Staffer Says He Threw a Sandwich at an Officer to Protect...
Blue-Check Journo Shares Video of Expensive Smartphone to Rant at Trump Over Her SNAP Balance and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on November 07, 2025
Meme

You know, maybe don't whine about your SNAP balance on X if you do so with a $50-a-month blue check while using an expensive smartphone because people are going to have questions about how you're able to qualify for the benefit.

Case in point:

Dramatic much? And c'mon, we all know it's Democrats who have shut the government down and kept it shut.

Not to mention, if you're complaining about your food stamps it's probably not a great idea to pin this to your profile:

Look at that, she manifested owning a new camera.

Maybe she should manifest getting some food. Just spitballing.

