She's Just NOT Good at This: Dem Rep Who Accidentally Told the Truth About Taxes Steps In It AGAIN -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on November 07, 2025
Twitchy

You guys remember Democrat Rep. Hillary Scholten out of Michigan, yes? She's the one who ranted at Trump, claiming taxpayers' dollars belong to taxpayers ... accidentally stomping on her own party's platform that basically claims big government knows better than Americans when it comes to spending their own money.

Welp, she's opened her mouth again and said something really stupid.

But true.

Funny how that works. When Democrats tell the truth, it actually hurts them.

Watch:

What? We have to extend those credits to reopen the government, but at the same time, we shouldn't be subsidizing the cost of health care? Who does she think pays for those credits? EL OH EL.

Man, Democrats are not sending their best ... or maybe they are. That would certainly explain a lot.

Ouch.

Is this supposed to be her, OR the people who just listened to her gobbledygook? Asking for a friend because, honestly, it could work either way.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

