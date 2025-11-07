She's Just NOT Good at This: Dem Rep Who Accidentally Told the Truth About Taxes Steps In It AGAIN -Watch

You guys remember Democrat Rep. Hillary Scholten out of Michigan, yes? She's the one who ranted at Trump, claiming taxpayers' dollars belong to taxpayers ... accidentally stomping on her own party's platform that basically claims big government knows better than Americans when it comes to spending their own money.

Welp, she's opened her mouth again and said something really stupid.

But true.

Funny how that works. When Democrats tell the truth, it actually hurts them.

Watch:

Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI), in the course of a minute, says only Republicans can reopen the government by "extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits,” and then declares "We should not be using taxpayer dollars to subsidize the cost of health care.” pic.twitter.com/37FdzdrVnC — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 7, 2025

What? We have to extend those credits to reopen the government, but at the same time, we shouldn't be subsidizing the cost of health care? Who does she think pays for those credits? EL OH EL.

Man, Democrats are not sending their best ... or maybe they are. That would certainly explain a lot.

Ouch.

Is this supposed to be her, OR the people who just listened to her gobbledygook? Asking for a friend because, honestly, it could work either way.

They're at the just making stuff up now phase. — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) November 7, 2025

Proof they don’t even listen to themselves. — Gutz 157 (@gutz157) November 7, 2025

Not even a little bit. Or, sadly, their constituents.

