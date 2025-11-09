Jasmine Crockett Defending Psychopath Jay Jones' Violent Texts from Her Shoe Closet BACKFI...
John Harwood Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR Who Keeps Receipts in Heated Debate

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on November 09, 2025
Meme

Kristen Waggoner made an exceptional point about what is happening with transitioning children without parents' permission in far too many school districts across the country. Watch this:

She's right, you know.

Which is probably why John Harwood thought it was a good idea to try to shut her down. Sidenote: What happened to this guy? Or was he always this unbearable, and we just weren't paying attention? Honestly, if he'd just bothered to do a teensy bit of research before posting on X he would have saved himself a good bit of embarrassment but ... 

Oh NO, he did NOT.

Like any good Mama Bear, Waggoner brought out all the receipts:

And of course, it's a thread:

Well, well, well, what do you know?

Awful.

These people are just freaking evil.

Because they know Democrats will always have their back.

Ooh, ooh ... we know.

So take EVERY seat, John.

