John Harwood Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR Who Keeps Receipts in Heated Debate

Kristen Waggoner made an exceptional point about what is happening with transitioning children without parents' permission in far too many school districts across the country.

My son can’t even go on a field trip or take an Advil without my consent. So why do schools think they have the right to “transition” a child without asking Mom & Dad?



Tradition, precedent, and the Constitution are on the side of parents. pic.twitter.com/Fh4MHaMlXA — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) November 8, 2025

She's right, you know.

Which is probably why John Harwood thought it was a good idea to try to shut her down.

just making stuff up https://t.co/ARuSdCglN5 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 9, 2025

Oh NO, he did NOT.

Waggoner brought out all the receipts:

🧵 A Massachusetts school secretly “transitioned” an 11-year-old girl against her parents’ clear instructions.



Last week, @ADFLegal and @cprc_official asked the Supreme Court to hear their case. It’s an important one for several reasons. 1/ pic.twitter.com/MuwVOg37Nl — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) July 23, 2025

And of course, it's a thread:

The fact pattern of this case has become all too familiar:



A middle school confused a young girl about her identity, started calling her by a masculine name, and deliberately hid it from her parents. 2/ pic.twitter.com/AVp7NVqgnt — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) July 23, 2025

Well, well, well, what do you know?

The parents obtained professional mental health care for their daughter & asked the school not to speak with her about gender issues. But school staff ignored their instructions.



They encouraged this young girl to mistrust her parents & question their treatment plan. 3/ pic.twitter.com/ptmlufuiP0 — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) July 23, 2025

Awful.

While implying her parents were unsafe, the school was exposing this 11-year-old child to “queer centered” sex education materials and encouraging her to use the boys’ bathroom.



All without her parents’ knowledge or consent. 4/ pic.twitter.com/4DR7SKkYKh — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) July 23, 2025

These people are just freaking evil.

When the deception was finally uncovered, school authorities were unapologetic. They steadfastly refused to honor the parents’ wishes.



At a public school board meeting, the superintendent made his anti-parent views clear. 5/ pic.twitter.com/tfZypItfBQ — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) July 23, 2025

Because they know Democrats will always have their back.

This case is important for several reasons.



First, this issue is wreaking havoc in families across America. These policies are in force in more than 1,000 school districts, harming countless children.



Second, the parents in this case aren’t religious. Why does that matter? 6/ pic.twitter.com/T3GCp1qr21 — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) July 23, 2025

Ooh, ooh ... we know.

The recent Mahmoud ruling, upholding religious parents’ right to exempt their children from gender ideology, was grounded in parents’ free-exercise rights.



We’re asking the Court to grant the same protection to non-religious parents based on fundamental parental rights. 7/ pic.twitter.com/DmpNjQUAnQ — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) July 23, 2025

This is a significant gap that only the Supreme Court can fill.



You don’t need to be religious to understand that gender ideology harms children. And you shouldn’t have to be religious in order to protect your child.



We hope the Supreme Court will accept this case. /8 pic.twitter.com/xIUe60LUrE — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) July 23, 2025

So take EVERY seat, John.

