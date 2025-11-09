Scott Bessent Low-Key BODIES 'George Slopodopolous' on the Schumer Shutdown and HOT DAMN...
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Jimmy Kimmel's Wife in BRUTALLY Honest Post About Lefties Ditching Family Over Trump

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on November 09, 2025
Meme

Jimmy Kimmel's wife blaming her own family for her choosing not to spend time with them because of how they vote is really pretty awful. It's their fault she won't spend time with them, or something ... 

Then again, if this is how she really feels, maybe she's doing them a favor by staying away from them.

Watch this ignorance:

Post continues:

... versus Democrat for me anymore, it's family values … I'm angry all the time, which isn't healthy at all … I wish I could deprogram myself in some way.”

What a horrid woman. Fascinating how the guy made famous for a show about men being MEN married such a controlling, wack-job woman who craps all over her own family because of the way they vote. They could say the same thing about her, that she votes for a party that wants to see Republicans shot and killed. 

See Jay Jones.

Greg Gutfeld really summed up Kimmel's wife and any Leftist dropping family members over politics as only he can:

What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really 'Works' a MUST-Read
Sam J.
Bingo.

It's their faith, their religion. And anyone who disagrees is a nonbeliever.

Sick way to live.

Bingo. Conservatives think Lefties have bad ideas, Lefties think Conservatives are bad people.

