Greg Gutfeld OWNS Jimmy Kimmel's Wife in BRUTALLY Honest Post About Lefties Ditching Family Over Trump

Jimmy Kimmel's wife blaming her own family for her choosing not to spend time with them because of how they vote is really pretty awful. It's their fault she won't spend time with them, or something ...

Then again, if this is how she really feels, maybe she's doing them a favor by staying away from them.

Watch this ignorance:

🚨 NEW: Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife & Show Producer Molly McNearney Says She is Losing Relationships w/ Her Trump-Voting Family, Wishes She Could ‘Deprogram’ Herself



“To me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family … This is not just Republican… pic.twitter.com/gLPZUJ979K — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 8, 2025

Post continues:

... versus Democrat for me anymore, it's family values … I'm angry all the time, which isn't healthy at all … I wish I could deprogram myself in some way.”

What a horrid woman. Fascinating how the guy made famous for a show about men being MEN married such a controlling, wack-job woman who craps all over her own family because of the way they vote. They could say the same thing about her, that she votes for a party that wants to see Republicans shot and killed.

See Jay Jones.

Greg Gutfeld really summed up Kimmel's wife and any Leftist dropping family members over politics as only he can:

Why does this estrangement only go in one direction? Any stories ever about Trump supporters disowning liberal relatives? Rare, at best. Says something about how politics for the left is hopelessly intertwined with ego and self worth. https://t.co/eMzRyZzL4Y — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 8, 2025

Bingo.

It's their faith, their religion. And anyone who disagrees is a nonbeliever.

Sick way to live.

Bingo. Conservatives think Lefties have bad ideas, Lefties think Conservatives are bad people.

