Scott Bessent Low-Key BODIES 'George Slopodopolous' on the Schumer Shutdown and HOT DAMN (Watch)

George Stephanopoulos is now George Slopodopolous.

We are so digging the new nickname they've given George. For one thing, it's a lot easier to spell, and for another ... it's freaking hilarious.

Well-played Rapid Response 47, especially when sharing this clip of Scott Bessent absolutely bodying the little Cinton gnome who couldn't.

Watch:

.@SecScottBessent low-key cooks George Slopodopolous on the Democrat Shutdown: "You were involved in a lot of these in the 90s. You basically called the Republicans 'terrorists.' You said that it is not the responsible party that keeps the government closed." pic.twitter.com/kg1DhA40QA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 9, 2025

What's especially entertaining about this clip is how uncomfortable Stephanopoulos really is after Bessent calls him out for his behavior in the '80s and '90s.

One purchase on Amazon. 🤣😂🤣😂 — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 9, 2025

I love this man! He's amazing! — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) November 9, 2025

"You had one purchase on Amazon this week." 😂 Bessent is the best! — Lighting the Gaslight (@SpectatorSpec1) November 9, 2025

Heh.

Love it. That's what you have to do is bring receipts on this crew. Cuz they love to memory hole everything — Laura W (@Laura_LotusMS) November 9, 2025

Because they know their voters and supporters have short memories. Otherwise, they'd never vote for them again and yet ... ahem.

George Stephanopoulos is the biggest DNC/deep state operative in media. — Broken Clock (@skymac2) November 9, 2025

He's definitely up there.

