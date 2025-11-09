Greg Gutfeld OWNS Jimmy Kimmel's Wife in BRUTALLY Honest Post About Lefties Ditching...
VIP
Here's Why Chuckles Schumer REALLY Stormed Out After Getting Embarrassed Over His Crap...
Ya' Don't SAY?! X Has ZERO SYMPATHY for Journo Crying Over Zohran Mamdani...
What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really...
The Fellowship of a Good Thing: A Tale of Right and Left X...
Biden’s Brownshirts Jail Diesel Mechanic: Trump Pardons Hero from EPA Gulag
California's Mystery SNAP Reload: Food Stamp Windfall Sparks Bragging Backlash Amid Shutdo...
Dem Katie Porter Claims She’s Known for Answering Tough Questions Despite Viral Interview...
‘Entertainment Welfare’: Greg Gutfeld Confronts NYT Journo With the Truth of Late-Night TV...
Another One Rides the ‘Gus’: Ohio Police Officer Responds to a Cattle Call...
VIP
Ellen Barkin Says Shut Up If You Don’t Know the Difference Between Socialism...
The Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, Jason Stanley Gets Savagely...
BBC Presenter Reprimanded for Making Facial Expression at Term ‘Pregnant People’
Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue...

Scott Bessent Low-Key BODIES 'George Slopodopolous' on the Schumer Shutdown and HOT DAMN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on November 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

George Stephanopoulos is now George Slopodopolous.

We are so digging the new nickname they've given George. For one thing, it's a lot easier to spell, and for another ... it's freaking hilarious.

Advertisement

Well-played Rapid Response 47, especially when sharing this clip of Scott Bessent absolutely bodying the little Cinton gnome who couldn't.

Watch:

What's especially entertaining about this clip is how uncomfortable Stephanopoulos really is after Bessent calls him out for his behavior in the '80s and '90s. 

Heh.

Because they know their voters and supporters have short memories. Otherwise, they'd never vote for them again and yet ... ahem.

Recommended

What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really 'Works' a MUST-Read
Sam J.
Advertisement

He's definitely up there.

============================================================

Related:

Greg Gutfeld OWNS Jimmy Kimmel's Wife in BRUTALLY Honest Post About Lefties Ditching Family Over Trump

Here's Why Chuckles Schumer REALLY Stormed Out After Getting Called Out for His Crap Deal

Ya' Don't SAY?! X Has ZERO SYMPATHY for WaPo Crying Over Zohran Mamdani 'Letting His Mask Slip' and LOL

What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really 'Works' a MUST-Read

DICK Move: Richard Blumenthal Has Americans RIGHT Where Democrats Want Them, Says No Reason to Open Gov

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN GREG GUTFELD JIMMY KIMMEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really 'Works' a MUST-Read
Sam J.
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Jimmy Kimmel's Wife in BRUTALLY Honest Post About Lefties Ditching Family Over Trump
Sam J.
Ya' Don't SAY?! X Has ZERO SYMPATHY for Journo Crying Over Zohran Mamdani 'Letting His Mask Slip' and LOL
Sam J.
‘Entertainment Welfare’: Greg Gutfeld Confronts NYT Journo With the Truth of Late-Night TV’s Demise
Warren Squire
Biden’s Brownshirts Jail Diesel Mechanic: Trump Pardons Hero from EPA Gulag
justmindy
The Fellowship of a Good Thing: A Tale of Right and Left X Users, Nancy Mace, Dr. Oz, and President Trump
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really 'Works' a MUST-Read Sam J.
Advertisement