Sen. Tim Kaine Gets SUPER Honest About Why He Was Keeping the Gov Closed and HOOBOY It's So Bad (Watch)

We're willing to bet that Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine knew one of them had to vote to reopen the government, since the majority of federal employees live in Virginia. And since Warner is up for re-election next year (his fourth time, even though he promised only to run twice), Kaine decided to do the unpopular thing and fund the government.

Which is wild when you think about it. It's unpopular for Democrats to pay federal employees, service members, and feed hungry families.

Then again, this is the same disgusting party that recently elected a monster who fantasized about shooting people in the head and wishing for their children to suffer and die so nothing surprises us about the absolute depravity of their party.

Ok, almost nothing.

This from Kaine is pretty damn bad.

Watch:

Democrat Senator Tim Kaine admits on camera he’s been voting “No” on reopening the government and doesn’t even know why



He says he was focused on the Virginia elections and not paying attention to the details on the issues



We need term limits pic.twitter.com/JBJPwUXBuz — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 10, 2025

DUH ... he doesn't know why he kept the government closed ... duh ... big elections in his state ... duh.

Again, the majority of federal employees live in his state, and he expects us to believe he didn't know why he was keeping the government shutdown until RIGHT after the elections? What an a-hole.

Carpetbagger Kaine knew exactly what he was doing.



Right, @SpanbergerForVA? 🚩 — Scout 🇺🇸 (@ThJefferson1819) November 10, 2025

Of course, he did. They all did. This was always about the elections, and if that meant they had to make millions of Americans suffer so they could regain power, so be it.

What makes this even grosser is that the very people they were willing to hurt so they could be used for leverage voted for them to keep doing it, so maybe we don't feel all that sorry for them. Granted, the media did their part to convince these same morons that it was the Republicans who were hurting them, but c'mon.

It doesn't take a genius to know that the people voting TO fund the government are the ones who wanted it OPEN.

“Not paying attention…” do they ever? — 🇺🇸🖤💙🖤🇬🇧God, Family, Country (@LisaAlesci) November 10, 2025

No.

Next question?

“focused on the Virginia elections” the @DNC stopped food for poor people and cost people their jobs for “leverage”, the very definition of evil 👿👿👿👿 — 🇺🇸RANDY L🇺🇸 (@rk55mk) November 10, 2025

And you know what's really awful and disgusting? They won the elections; their 'leverage' plan of suffering worked.

Shame on New Jersey and double shame on Virginia.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

