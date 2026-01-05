Called the COPS on Him?! Nick Sortor Did His Part to BREAK Tim...
FUME! Reporters YELL at Tim Walz As He Rushes Away After Dropping Out...
Hilton Hotels Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS;...
Shady Biden-Era Rule for Daycare Funding the Trump Admin Rescinded Raises Even MORE...
Mike Lindell Is Running for Governor, and Tim Walz Is Out
VIP
OMG-LOL! Leaked Footage of 'Mamdani' Calling Trump to Demand Answers on Venezuela Is...
Trump Removes a Dictator & Democrats Melt Down As Tim Walz DROPS OUT...
'Where My ZERO Tolerance for BS Resides': Harmeet K. Dhillon ENDS Scold Lecturing...
Tim Walz Goes Down in Flames: Political Career Finished
DNC's 'Thank You for Your Service' Message to Tim Walz Gets the Meme...
Mayor Jacob Frey Claims Minnesotans Have MORE Rights Than Other States Because of...
It's The Hard Knox Life: Knoxville Symphony Sued for DEI Discrimination
VIP
L.A. Mayor Bass Is an Early Favorite to Win 'Ratio of the Year'...
Democrat Voter TROUNCES TDS-Crazed Champagne Socialists and FAKE Revolutionaries for RUINI...

Scott Jennings Says Walz Is ‘in the Arms of the Angels’ As He Shares His Best ‘Tampon Tim’ Takedowns

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:05 PM on January 05, 2026
Townhall Media

On Monday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced he was dropping out of his state’s gubernatorial race. This is in no doubt because of the growing focus on massive Somali fraud in the 'Land of 10,000 Fakes.' Well, that should be Minnesota’s new updated motto. Republican Scott Jennings celebrated the wonderful Walz news with a small collection of his best takedowns of Tampon Tim.

Advertisement

Take it away, Scott. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Jennings obviously didn’t attend a Somali daycare.

Posters appreciate the chuckles at the expense of the admitted ‘knucklehead.’ (WATCH)

But he claimed he was hired to code-talk to white guys. We’re sure several white guys involved in the arts appreciated him, though.

Speaking of the theater. Commenters are speculating on where Walz goes next. Will he head to the stage or get his own Somali-centric sitcom? (WATCH)

Recommended

Hilton Hotels Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS; Update: BACKPEDALING
Sam J.
Advertisement

We're sure he'll be installing tampon dispensers in high school boys’ restrooms in no time.

Posters note that Walz’s exit not only ends his political career. He’s now a balding albatross around his old running mate’s neck as well.

Wait, is Charisma™️ a vodka brand? If so, she’s been 'surviving' on that for a while.

As we’re fond of saying, don’t believe in justice until you see it. Still, we hope Walz’s announcement is indicative of a coming firestorm of federal charges.

Advertisement

Ditto!

But let’s celebrate in this moment and give credit where it is due.

…and the laughs we shared along the way. We’re glad that Walz will soon see the door. Hopefully, the next door after that will belong to a prison cell holding his future cellmate, 'Angel.'

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like (outgoing) Governor Tim Walz. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hilton Hotels Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS; Update: BACKPEDALING
Sam J.
Called the COPS on Him?! Nick Sortor Did His Part to BREAK Tim Walz and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Watch)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
FUME! Reporters YELL at Tim Walz As He Rushes Away After Dropping Out of the Gubernatorial Race (Watch)
Sam J.
Shady Biden-Era Rule for Daycare Funding the Trump Admin Rescinded Raises Even MORE Red Flags
Doug P.
CLASS Is in Session! Former Teacher Takes Mamdani's Tenant Commie to TASK in Historic, Kick-BUTT Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hilton Hotels Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS; Update: BACKPEDALING Sam J.
Advertisement