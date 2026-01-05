Scott Jennings Says Walz Is ‘in the Arms of the Angels’ As He Shares His Best ‘Tampon Tim’ Takedowns

On Monday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced he was dropping out of his state’s gubernatorial race. This is in no doubt because of the growing focus on massive Somali fraud in the 'Land of 10,000 Fakes.' Well, that should be Minnesota’s new updated motto. Republican Scott Jennings celebrated the wonderful Walz news with a small collection of his best takedowns of Tampon Tim.

Take it away, Scott. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

In the arms of the angels… Tim Walz’s political career ends today. 👼 pic.twitter.com/4zhiDnOjvm — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 5, 2026

Scott Jennings giving a master class on corrupt Tim Walz again. — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) January 5, 2026

Jennings obviously didn’t attend a Somali daycare.

Posters appreciate the chuckles at the expense of the admitted ‘knucklehead.’ (WATCH)

“Me no understand words good” 😂 He went to the quality Learing Center. — It’sjustme (@Gingey08) January 5, 2026

Scott is great!🇺🇸

“When your signature move is jazz hands you’re not as up on the white guy code as maybe you think you are.”😂🤣 — Kristina C.🌸 (@KristinaCorcor7) January 5, 2026

But he claimed he was hired to code-talk to white guys. We’re sure several white guys involved in the arts appreciated him, though.

Speaking of the theater. Commenters are speculating on where Walz goes next. Will he head to the stage or get his own Somali-centric sitcom? (WATCH)

LOL!!! This wins the internet today! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/21MnIyhBVw — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 4, 2026

Dear Lord what did I just watch?? — POPSMAGROIN (@popsmagroin) January 4, 2026

Ready for Broadway. 👍 — Settler (@MarkDussault) January 5, 2026

There are a lot of football coach openings rn — jackie hollingsed (@jhollingsed) January 5, 2026

I’m sure he was an excellent Minnesota high school social studies teacher 😊😊📚📖📓🧐 — Chris Livingston MD FACS PA (@LivingstonMD) January 5, 2026

We're sure he'll be installing tampon dispensers in high school boys’ restrooms in no time.

Posters note that Walz’s exit not only ends his political career. He’s now a balding albatross around his old running mate’s neck as well.

It's so amazing and revealing that the libs and DNC thought this man capable of becoming our VP. Their useful idiot and use of puppet strings all unraveled, epically. — ABria Marie ✝️🇺🇸💐 (@B_awildflower) January 5, 2026

This officially ends Kamala 2028 as well. https://t.co/sGr6JzVsTn — Kyle Tibbitts (@KyleTibbitts) January 5, 2026

Ohhhh, good point. 🤣 This is epic. — Suzi Shrugged (@suzibasterd) January 5, 2026

Are you saying she can't survive on charisma alone — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 5, 2026

Wait, is Charisma™️ a vodka brand? If so, she’s been 'surviving' on that for a while.

As we’re fond of saying, don’t believe in justice until you see it. Still, we hope Walz’s announcement is indicative of a coming firestorm of federal charges.

Well, that's a good start. Now for a speedy trial and then off to jail. — Just About Anything (@JustAboutAnyt11) January 5, 2026

I live in Minnesota and Tim not running is not enough. We want cuffs. Thanks Scott for speaking out!! — Tami M 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@tamiS1365) January 5, 2026

When he goes to jail over the massive fraud in Mn then we will believe Justice has been served. 😡 — SK (@SteCK1878) January 5, 2026

Ditto!

But let’s celebrate in this moment and give credit where it is due.

Nick Shirley ended Tim Walz.

Thx @nickshirleyy 😊 🙏 😊 — Rayne' (@LibrarianGirl77) January 5, 2026

…and the laughs we shared along the way. We’re glad that Walz will soon see the door. Hopefully, the next door after that will belong to a prison cell holding his future cellmate, 'Angel.'

