YEEHAW! Iowahawk's Response to Filmmaker Claiming Rural Communities Will be STUPID Without PBS Is PERFECT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on November 10, 2025
Meme

It's crazy how little the Left, especially Hollywood types, knows about rural America. They seem to think that anyone who doesn't live in a city or a suburb is a backwoods yokel with no way to get news unless the government provides it through PBS.

Clueless.

See for yourselves:

NOT NEWS DESERTS!!! Without PBS, who will tell all of these rednecks how racist, sexist, and homophobic they all are?!

Iowahawk blog with a pretty spectacular zinger:

We remember FINALLY hearing about how we landed on the moon in 78, thanks to PBS.

Heh.

It's crazy that even at this point, people are still trying to convince us that our tax dollars should go to government-funded propaganda.

WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE POOR HILLBILLIES?!

So very, very stupid.

THIS is what the Left looks like.

============================================================

