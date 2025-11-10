YEEHAW! Iowahawk's Response to Filmmaker Claiming Rural Communities Will be STUPID Without PBS Is PERFECT

It's crazy how little the Left, especially Hollywood types, knows about rural America. They seem to think that anyone who doesn't live in a city or a suburb is a backwoods yokel with no way to get news unless the government provides it through PBS.

Clueless.

See for yourselves:

Filmmaker @KenBurns discusses why the Trump administration killed the Corporation for Public Broadcasting with @JohnAvlon: "It'll hurt mostly rural communities — maybe that's their intention. There'll be news deserts." pic.twitter.com/gKoulzPF7e — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) November 9, 2025

NOT NEWS DESERTS!!! Without PBS, who will tell all of these rednecks how racist, sexist, and homophobic they all are?!

Iowahawk blog with a pretty spectacular zinger:

I grew up in a small rural community, and I distinctly remember back in '73 how shocked all the grownups were to turn on PBS and learn about World War II for the first time https://t.co/j2jg6Rr0sS — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 10, 2025

We remember FINALLY hearing about how we landed on the moon in 78, thanks to PBS.

Heh.

Go look at an electoral map of any state—entire rural areas are all red. They know they have access to internet, satellite tv, other news outlets. They’re just mad that these people reliably vote GOP and don’t give a shit about PBS. That’s all this is. https://t.co/yAt3NjwEQi — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) November 10, 2025

It's crazy that even at this point, people are still trying to convince us that our tax dollars should go to government-funded propaganda.

WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE POOR HILLBILLIES?!

Rural communities have the internet.



This soft bigotry of assuming they all live in huts in the woods with rabbit ears as their only access to media is stupid. https://t.co/cEIoCNSuK8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 10, 2025

So very, very stupid.

So we have minorities that are too stupid to get ID’s and rural people that don’t have access to any other news source apart from PBS?



THIS is what out of touch looks like. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 10, 2025

THIS is what the Left looks like.

