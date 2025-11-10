Chris Murphy BODIED for Shaming Struggling Americans Who Didn't Support Dems' Efforts for More Power -Vid

Is it just our information, or has Chris Murphy gotten even more unlikable since he ditched his wife and kids for a younger social media diva? To be fair, he was always a jagoff on X, but it's definitely a more organized way of posting his horrible takes.

You know he's wearing tennis shoes with his suit, which makes him look hipper and younger. Right?

Ahem.

Also, he seems to think that hungry Americans want him to keep fighting ... we're pretty sure people want their food and money at this point, Chris.

Talk about a tone-deaf troll.

Watch:

I got back to my office after the vote tonight and recorded this. There's no way to sugarcoat what happened tonight. And my fear is that Trump gets stronger, not weaker, because of this acquiescence. I'm angry - like you. But I choose to keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/EsfvvDH3VD — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 10, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA

Keep fighting what, Chris? People getting their paychecks?

Chris Murphy explains to struggling Americans that sometimes they are just going to have to suffer so Democrats can attempt to obtain power. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 10, 2025

And that, as far as he's concerned, he's more than happy to make them suffer more so he can keep power.

Dude is a wick with a d.

You tried to keep the people who actually fight for our country, our brave men and women in uniform, from getting paid. And on Veterans Day weekend.



That’s what I’m angry about. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) November 10, 2025

Right? He wanted the people who actually DO fight to go without pay.

So you are against the will of the people? — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) November 10, 2025

Basically, yes.

But that's what Democrats do now.

