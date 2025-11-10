Chris Murphy BODIED for Shaming Struggling Americans Who Didn't Support Dems' Efforts for More Power -Vid

NUKE-I-FIED! Mollie Hemingway DOGWALKS Jake Tapper for Tantruming Over Trump Pardoning 'Fa...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on November 10, 2025
Meme

Is it just our information, or has Chris Murphy gotten even more unlikable since he ditched his wife and kids for a younger social media diva? To be fair, he was always a jagoff on X, but it's definitely a more organized way of posting his horrible takes.

You know he's wearing tennis shoes with his suit, which makes him look hipper and younger. Right?

Ahem.

Also, he seems to think that hungry Americans want him to keep fighting ... we're pretty sure people want their food and money at this point, Chris.

Talk about a tone-deaf troll.

Watch:

HA HA HA HA HA

Keep fighting what, Chris? People getting their paychecks?

And that, as far as he's concerned, he's more than happy to make them suffer more so he can keep power.

Dude is a wick with a d.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Right? He wanted the people who actually DO fight to go without pay.

Basically, yes.

But that's what Democrats do now. 

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

