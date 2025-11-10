He’s Gotta Go! The View Fumes That Chuck Schumer Failed the Democrat Party...
'Calm DOWN Adolf'! Nazi-Tat Dem Says Chuck Schumer Should STEP DOWN and LOL, Break Out the Popcorn (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on November 10, 2025
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

Far be it from us to make light of comparing someone to Adolf Hitler, but if the boot fits ... wear it? Nah, we're just kidding. Sorta. Ok, FINE, not at all. 

Seems Graham Platner (you know, the Democrat with an actual Nazi tattoo) thinks Chuck Schumer should step down.

Uh-huh. 

Yeah. Thinking someone close to this guy should probably talk to him about optics, good ones and BAD ONES. Just sayin'.

Watch:

This may not be a great look for the Democratic Party, especially since it's evident that a Civil War of sorts has broken out within their party.

What makes this even funnier to us is that David Hogg shared it. THAT'LL SHOW CHUCK SCHUMER WHO'S BOSS!

Heh.

OOF.

And there it is.

Yup.

*cough cough*

Seems a fair request.

*MEEP*

Sensing a theme here.

And fin.

============================================================

============================================================

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

