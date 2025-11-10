'Calm DOWN Adolf'! Nazi-Tat Dem Says Chuck Schumer Should STEP DOWN and LOL, Break Out the Popcorn (Vid)

Far be it from us to make light of comparing someone to Adolf Hitler, but if the boot fits ... wear it? Nah, we're just kidding. Sorta. Ok, FINE, not at all.

Seems Graham Platner (you know, the Democrat with an actual Nazi tattoo) thinks Chuck Schumer should step down.

Uh-huh.

Yeah. Thinking someone close to this guy should probably talk to him about optics, good ones and BAD ONES. Just sayin'.

Watch:

Chuck Schumer should step down. pic.twitter.com/6OhX2cCo9u — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) November 10, 2025

This may not be a great look for the Democratic Party, especially since it's evident that a Civil War of sorts has broken out within their party.

What makes this even funnier to us is that David Hogg shared it. THAT'LL SHOW CHUCK SCHUMER WHO'S BOSS!

Heh.

OOF.

Guy with Nazi tattoo places all the blame on the Jew. — Magills (@magills_) November 10, 2025

And there it is.

Yup.

Calm down there, Adolf — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 10, 2025

*cough cough*

Maine’s resident Nazi weighs in. https://t.co/BLjYXXKWoF — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) November 10, 2025

Seems a fair request.

Angry Nazi ranting way too close to the camera https://t.co/nI5wysZcCD — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 10, 2025

*MEEP*

Local Nazi doesn't like a Jewish politician. https://t.co/qknKm0lbgK — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) November 10, 2025

Sensing a theme here.

Guy with a Nazi tattoo wants to remove a Jew from a position of power.



On brand iwbh. https://t.co/ZaVN388Kox — Andrew Moss (@andrewmoss_fl) November 10, 2025

And fin.

