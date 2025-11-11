EXPLOSIVE Costs for Taxpayers: DATA-Filled Thread Highlighting Obamacare FRAUD 'Gifted' to Rep. Jeffries

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:06 AM on November 11, 2025
meme

Aww, how kind of Brian Blase to put this thread of data together showing how awful and industry-wrecking Obamacare has been, especially via fraud these last few years, for Hakeem Jeffries. He even called it a teachable moment. 

What a giver.

Check this out:

We know, we promised you there would be no math, BUT if you read the thread, you'll see what he's talking about.

And why Obamacare is even worse than you think.

Wow. 

Keep going.

Gosh, and who's getting that money?

See what we mean?

Funny how we don't really hear about these things, eh?

And ... 

NEVER USED THEIR PLAN. No doctor visit, prescription, or lab. Zilch.

Zero claims.

Hrm.

*cough cough*

Wonder how this could have ramped up in 23 and 24? Hrm again.

In other words, we're all making the insurance industry VERY WEALTHY ... and Democrats made it all possible.

