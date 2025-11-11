EXPLOSIVE Costs for Taxpayers: DATA-Filled Thread Highlighting Obamacare FRAUD 'Gifted' to Rep. Jeffries

Aww, how kind of Brian Blase to put this thread of data together showing how awful and industry-wrecking Obamacare has been, especially via fraud these last few years, for Hakeem Jeffries. He even called it a teachable moment.

Advertisement

What a giver.

Check this out:

A teachable moment today for @RepJeffries, who was not aware of the massive amount of improper and phantom enrollment in the ACA exchanges



We summarized the issue here: https://t.co/yo70oH5ZLe



Bottom line: 6.4m improper enrollees in '25 & 35% of enrollees with $0 claims



🧵1/x — Brian Blase (@brian_blase) November 10, 2025

We know, we promised you there would be no math, BUT if you read the thread, you'll see what he's talking about.

And why Obamacare is even worse than you think.

Because of the ACA enhanced subsidies, there was a huge shift in enrollees claiming income for a fully subsidized plan, who did not have that income. This produced windfall profits for insurers



55% of enrollees in federal exchange states claimed income in this narrow band!



2/x pic.twitter.com/oXNG5aGkbu — Brian Blase (@brian_blase) November 10, 2025

Wow.

Keep going.

Bloomberg blew the whistle in June: expanded ACA subsidies fueled massive schemes of deception. One insider said half of the “enrollees” didn’t even know they were signed up for health insurance. This is what led to the millions of zero-claim and phantom enrollees. 3/x pic.twitter.com/Q2QNrjrD3R — Brian Blase (@brian_blase) November 10, 2025

Gosh, and who's getting that money?

We compared people who were eligible (from the Census) with 100-150% FPL sign-ups (for a free plan). In 15 states, there are more than 2x as many enrollees as eligible. In '25, 6.4 million improper enrollees



Not a single policy group on the Left put out its own estimates. 4/x — Brian Blase (@brian_blase) November 10, 2025

See what we mean?

There have been major indictments alleging massive ACA exchange enrollment fraud and some convictions. We wrote about those cases in our Greater Obamacare Enrollment Fraud report: https://t.co/vFom6bB8t5 5/x — Brian Blase (@brian_blase) November 10, 2025

Funny how we don't really hear about these things, eh?

What do you expect if there are massive improper enrollees and fraud schemes that enrolled people without their knowledge or consent? One thing would be a massive number of enrollees who do not use their health plan. In August, CMS finally released data. 6/x pic.twitter.com/zviXLKoSHf — Brian Blase (@brian_blase) November 10, 2025

And ...

35% of enrollees NEVER used their plan in 2024 - no doctor visit, prescription, or lab. And 40% of fully subsidized enrollees had zero claims. These were double the rates from 2021. And despite insurers aggressively advertising 'free' preventive services. https://t.co/UoYt0I091k… — Brian Blase (@brian_blase) November 10, 2025

NEVER USED THEIR PLAN. No doctor visit, prescription, or lab. Zilch.

Zero claims.

Hrm.

That's not all. There is a nearly identical figure showing the surge in enrollees with unknown race or ethnicity. This surge is consistent with unscrupulous agents and brokers signing up people without actually knowing them. 8/x pic.twitter.com/dfEp6HinBQ — Brian Blase (@brian_blase) November 10, 2025

*cough cough*

And as a result of automatic re-enrollment provisions, 45% of ACA exchange enrollees in 2025 were just auto-renewed from a previous year. So, the fraud, which really ramped up in 2023 and 2024, was rubber-stamped into the program in 2025. 9/x pic.twitter.com/0C8plqNuCR — Brian Blase (@brian_blase) November 10, 2025

Advertisement

Wonder how this could have ramped up in 23 and 24? Hrm again.

The result:

1) A program where rules were not followed, people received excessive subsidies, brokers received excessive commissions, and insurers received excessive revenues.

2) A massive increase of people "covered" but receiving no care.

3) Explosive costs for taxpayers 10/x — Brian Blase (@brian_blase) November 10, 2025

In other words, we're all making the insurance industry VERY WEALTHY ... and Democrats made it all possible.

============================================================

Related:

Ya' LOVE to See It: CRAZED Leftist Storms Sen. Tim Kaine's Office to Confront Him for Opening Gov (Watch)

'You, Sir, Can Sit Down and SHUT UP': Former Air Traffic Controller RIPS Into Pete Buttigieg and HOLY WOW

FINISH HIM! That Feel When Scott Bessent WRECKS MSNBC in Heated Back and Forth Over Bailouts (Watch)

'Calm DOWN, Adolf'! Nazi-Tat Dem Says Chuck Schumer Should STEP DOWN and LOL, Break Out the Popcorn (Vid)

Nancy Mace SUPER-FAN Jarvis Just Needs 1 PIC to Pulverize Bulwarker's Claim That Dems Won Shutdown Fight

============================================================

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!