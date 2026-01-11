While Iran Bleeds – Hundreds Dead in Brutal Crackdown – American College Activists Silent on Oppression

Ian Bremmer, a political scientist and author, wonders why college activists aren't demonstrating against the repression of people in Iran. That's a really great question. Not a peep from them about Iran.

us college activists would gain a little credibility if they were demonstrating against the brutal repression in iran. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 11, 2026

why aren’t they?



1) israeli actions in gaza seen as supported by/complicit with us policy

2) relative lack of media coverage on iran repression

3) available funding and political support from outside campuses

4) ideological alignment on the “left”

5) anti-semitism — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 11, 2026

There's your answer.

They just hate America Ian, if that’s not obvious to you by now then I don’t know what to tell you https://t.co/OKJ29z2M39 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) January 11, 2026

Eh, maybe partially.



More than anything, it's because most who wish to “globalize the intifada” genuinely prefer the victory of its chief patron over the freedom of Iranians protesting persecution under a brutal Islamist terror regime.



They also hate America—and President… https://t.co/PebteZnNw3 pic.twitter.com/Dc29CqkRFY — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) January 11, 2026

At the end of the day, it's mostly the anti-Semitism.

US college activists are CHEERING on the regime inflicting the brutal repression in Iran. These activists are being exposed, in real time, as the useful idiots for fascism. https://t.co/U5vabETwv2 — David Aker (@daveaker) January 11, 2026

They are always rooting for the wrong side.

Obviously college activists don’t care about what’s happening in Iran because they couldn’t care less about “oppression” when they can’t blame Jews or a Western country https://t.co/RfYbJrlHfk — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) January 11, 2026

They only care about what Democrats tell them to care about. The Democrats support the oppressors in Iran, so that's who the college protestors support, as well. It's not as if they think for themselves.

Please. They don't care about any of that. They've been lulled into an antisemitic fury posing as "anti-Zionism." https://t.co/15xRpeTIZ9 — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) January 11, 2026

they’re not going to demonstrate for the people of iran because college activists believe in the demented view that the ayatollah stands up against western imperialism https://t.co/v8FaEGMrv7 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 11, 2026

They would have to admit the people of Iran are sick of their ultra religious Muslim overlords and that would be racist or xenophobic or something.

college activists are pro the brutal repression in iran https://t.co/UsaRnETtdt — Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) January 11, 2026

Wait...are you saying that activists on American college campuses aren't principled, credible, or serious, and that they just parrot the agitprop of foreign enemies?



This is my shocked face. https://t.co/tDrInbQCGo pic.twitter.com/Cmef6J2RZN — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) January 11, 2026

Actually, the least shocking news in years.

This misses the point. They support the gov of Iran and do so because it’s hell bent on destroying Israel.



This isn’t hard 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/qzJivuql55 — Jodi Williams 🇨🇦🎗️🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@Jodi_Williams_) January 11, 2026

Bingo! They believe Iran will support their goal to get rid of the Jewish state of Israel and that is all that matters to them.

