Fraud Alert: Gov. Kathy Hochul Pledges to Expand Childcare Spending to $4.5 Billion

While Iran Bleeds – Hundreds Dead in Brutal Crackdown – American College Activists Silent on Oppression

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on January 11, 2026
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Ian Bremmer, a political scientist and author, wonders why college activists aren't demonstrating against the repression of people in Iran. That's a really great question. Not a peep from them about Iran.

Advertisement

There's your answer.

At the end of the day, it's mostly the anti-Semitism.

They are always rooting for the wrong side.

They only care about what Democrats tell them to care about. The Democrats support the oppressors in Iran, so that's who the college protestors support, as well. It's not as if they think for themselves.

They would have to admit the people of Iran are sick of their ultra religious Muslim overlords and that would be racist or xenophobic or something. 

Advertisement

Actually, the least shocking news in years. 

Bingo! They believe Iran will support their goal to get rid of the Jewish state of Israel and that is all that matters to them. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

 

ACADEMIA ANTISEMITISM IRAN ISRAEL

