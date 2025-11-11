Ron Wyden Put on Uber-BLAST After Spewing WHOPPER of a Lie About What (Who) Destroyed Healthcare

Scott Jennings Just OWNS Ana Navarro for Claiming Democrats Are Too KIND to...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on November 11, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Look, we're clearly not new to politics and we know politicians lie (they all do), but ever since the shutdown, we've noticed Democrats lying on a whole new level. And since their supporters and voters are out of their minds with hate for Trump, they'll believe anything they tell them.

For example, like Democrat Ron Wyden's lie about Republicans destroying health care in our country.

No, we're not making that up.

A lie like this should be studied all across the country because it's a humdinger:

What?

Not only should your typical, run-of-the-mill Democrat know better, but Wyden REALLY should considering he's the top Democrat on the committee that oversees healthcare.

This part is especially damning: ... whose name is on every bill in the last 20 yers that established this broken system.

Wyden definitely knows better.

Darn those darn Republicans!

Usually, politicians at least try to get clever when they lie but ... nope. Just a flat-out lie from Wyden.

Remember when Barry promised we could keep our doctors? We do.

That they do. And Wyden knows it.

============================================================

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HEALTHCARE RON WYDEN

