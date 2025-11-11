Ron Wyden Put on Uber-BLAST After Spewing WHOPPER of a Lie About What (Who) Destroyed Healthcare

Look, we're clearly not new to politics and we know politicians lie (they all do), but ever since the shutdown, we've noticed Democrats lying on a whole new level. And since their supporters and voters are out of their minds with hate for Trump, they'll believe anything they tell them.

Advertisement

For example, like Democrat Ron Wyden's lie about Republicans destroying health care in our country.

No, we're not making that up.

A lie like this should be studied all across the country because it's a humdinger:

Republicans have destroyed health care in our country. Millions will go without care, and people will die. Yet again, Republicans have shown their priorities begin and end with helping billionaires. Americans won't forget it the next time they go to the polls. https://t.co/LkVHwM6Nfx — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 11, 2025

What?

Not only should your typical, run-of-the-mill Democrat know better, but Wyden REALLY should considering he's the top Democrat on the committee that oversees healthcare.

Should alarm everyone to see the top Democrat on the committee that oversees healthcare - whose name is on every bill in the last 20 years that established this broken system - to say something so shockingly dishonest and inflammatory.



Why would any R ever work with him again? https://t.co/hzAspy9mUe — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 11, 2025

This part is especially damning: ... whose name is on every bill in the last 20 yers that established this broken system.

Wyden definitely knows better.

Darn those darn Republicans!

That's one hell of a lie. The ACA and subsidies (and their expiration) were entirely the Democrats. — EZ (@notmyrlnmnemore) November 11, 2025

Usually, politicians at least try to get clever when they lie but ... nope. Just a flat-out lie from Wyden.

Wyden, found the real destroyer 👇🏼 https://t.co/kSUDD8EZHf — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) November 11, 2025

Remember when Barry promised we could keep our doctors? We do.

Nope, that was you with obamacare. Democrats own this. — Dark Nova (@DarkNova3_1415) November 11, 2025

That they do. And Wyden knows it.

============================================================

Related:

John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening the Gov, Shuts Her Down (Watch)

QUEEN! Tish Hyman Lights CA Sen. Scott Wiener UP in Back and Forth About Men in Women's Spaces (Watch)

SHE Got Played! Kamala Harris Claims SHE Was Playing '3-D Chess' Against Trump in 2024 and BAHAHA (Watch)

*SNORT* Hakeem Jeffries Will HATE This Compliment from Richard Grenell (But You Will LOVE and LOL at IT)

Dick Durbin Spills ALL OF THE TEA About His Own Party and What They Were Willing to Do for Power (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.