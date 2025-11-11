SHE Got Played! Kamala Harris Claims SHE Was Playing '3-D Chess' Against Trump...
VIP
Tish Hyman Lights Sen. Scott Wiener UP in BRUTAL Takedown for FAILING to Protect Women's Spaces From Men

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on November 11, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Tish Hyman became instantly recognizable for calling out a naked man in a Gold's Gym ... and getting kicked out for it. We covered her extraordinary confrontation with the staff that day because she is a fearless warrior in protecting women and women's spaces.

Here she is calling California State Senator Scott Wiener out for not protecting women. You'll notice Scott insists that transwomen are women, because of course he does.

Watch:

It's clear Wiener has no idea how to handle Hyman's remarks. Funny how that seems to happen with Democrats who are called out on their bizarre and, quite frankly, dangerous policies that allow mentally ill men into women's spaces and sports. And sorry, Scott, but insisting that a man who wants to be a woman is a woman doesn't stop him from being a skeevy weirdo.

Especially in this case, where the trans-woman is a convicted woman beater.

Post continues:

... to argue that gender expression must be legally protected, therefore eradicating sex-based rights and laws, organisations, institutions and spaces created for females.

Bingo.

