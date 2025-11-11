Scott Jennings Just OWNS Ana Navarro for Claiming Democrats Are Too KIND to...
John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening the Gov, Shuts Her Down (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on November 11, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

If you'd have told us even three years ago that we would be writing about John Fetterman in a positive light, not only because he went against his own party and pushed to open the government, AND THEN shut Sunny Hostin down for trying to lecture him about it, we'd have thought you were crazy.

Heck, we'd have probably written about the crazy person making such claims about Fetterman.

And now ... here we are.

Politics, man, it's nuts.

Watch this.

Does anyone else find it bizarre that people are actually angry that service members and federal employees will finally get paid? That families receive their SNAP benefits? It's wild to think anyone would ever believe Republicans were the ones shutting down the government, especially when we see so many on the Left ranting and raving about the bipartisan deal to open the government.

Then again, the elections are over, so Democrats can stop pretending they give a damn about Americans getting paid or receiving benefits. Virginia has fallen. New Jersey remained fallen ... they got what they wanted.

But still, you'd think even Hostin would know it's a mistake to lecture Fetterman.

C'mon.

Absolutely a nasty woman.

============================================================

