John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening the Gov, Shuts Her Down (Watch)

If you'd have told us even three years ago that we would be writing about John Fetterman in a positive light, not only because he went against his own party and pushed to open the government, AND THEN shut Sunny Hostin down for trying to lecture him about it, we'd have thought you were crazy.

Advertisement

Heck, we'd have probably written about the crazy person making such claims about Fetterman.

And now ... here we are.

Politics, man, it's nuts.

Watch this.

🚨 NEW 🚨 @JohnFetterman doesn't take Sunny Hostin's lecture as she tried to shame him for voting MULTIPLE TIMES to reopen government @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/0nzCWCUYK2 — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) November 11, 2025

Does anyone else find it bizarre that people are actually angry that service members and federal employees will finally get paid? That families receive their SNAP benefits? It's wild to think anyone would ever believe Republicans were the ones shutting down the government, especially when we see so many on the Left ranting and raving about the bipartisan deal to open the government.

Then again, the elections are over, so Democrats can stop pretending they give a damn about Americans getting paid or receiving benefits. Virginia has fallen. New Jersey remained fallen ... they got what they wanted.

But still, you'd think even Hostin would know it's a mistake to lecture Fetterman.

C'mon.

On the View, you know something is true if it immediately precedes Whoopie jumping in to accounce an ad break. — The ChadFather⚓ (@ConradGilmartin) November 11, 2025

She didn’t care about people going hungry or our military not being paid and having to resort to food banks, it’s only a political game to her.



“Polling said people didn’t blame democrats so let them starve!”



What a nasty woman. — BD49ers (@BD49ers) November 11, 2025

Absolutely a nasty woman.

============================================================

Related:

QUEEN! Tish Hyman Lights CA Sen. Scott Wiener UP in Back and Forth About Men in Women's Spaces (Watch)

SHE Got Played! Kamala Harris Claims SHE Was Playing '3-D Chess' Against Trump in 2024 and BAHAHA (Watch)

*SNORT* Hakeem Jeffries Will HATE This Compliment from Richard Grenell (But You Will LOVE and LOL at IT)

Dick Durbin Spills ALL OF THE TEA About His Own Party and What They Were Willing to Do for Power (Watch)

EXPLOSIVE Costs for Taxpayers: DATA-Filled Thread Highlighting Obamacare FRAUD 'Gifted' to Rep. Jeffries

Ya' LOVE to See It: CRAZED Leftist Storms Sen. Tim Kaine's Office to Confront Him for Opening Gov (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.