Dem Tells People to Ignore Epstein Victim's Testimony Clearing Trump, Takes It a VILE Step Further (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on November 13, 2025
Various

What sort of low-life thinks it's appropriate to not only exploit an Epstein victim who took her own life, but to make disgusting and depraved comments about Trump and 'underage girls sitting in his lap' knowing the only underage girl to sit in his lap is his own daughter?

Don't answer that. We already know because that's basically what Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury said here. Oh sure, the poor victim who killed herself already cleared Trump BUT watching him with his own daughter is proof enough.

Watch:

Post continues:

... seen the photographs of Donald Trump with underage girls sitting on his lap.”Is this freak talking about that photo of Trump’s daughter Ivanka sitting on his lap? There is literally no photos like this other than his own daughter… 

In other words… 

She’s saying Ignore the victim’s own statement clearing Trump. 

Just trust the photos everyone has supposedly seen that don’t exist. WHAT!?

So, forget that the young woman, whom they are exploiting, even after she took her own life, said Trump was innocent because they've seen pictures of him with his daughter? What now? In case you were wondering just how depraved and evil Democrats really are ... woof.

Sam J.
Then again, this is the same party that elected a man who openly fantasized about murdering Republicans and their children, so this shouldn't be all that surprising - it's just sad.

============================================================

