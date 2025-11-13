Dem Tells People to Ignore Epstein Victim's Testimony Clearing Trump, Takes It a VILE Step Further (Vid)

What sort of low-life thinks it's appropriate to not only exploit an Epstein victim who took her own life, but to make disgusting and depraved comments about Trump and 'underage girls sitting in his lap' knowing the only underage girl to sit in his lap is his own daughter?

Advertisement

Don't answer that. We already know because that's basically what Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury said here. Oh sure, the poor victim who killed herself already cleared Trump BUT watching him with his own daughter is proof enough.

Watch:

This is unbelievable… listen to this s**t.



Dem Rep. Melanie Stansbury:



We don’t even know if the redacted name is Virginia Giuffre… but even if it is Virginia, and even if she has said Trump didn’t do anything wrong, the American people should believe their eyes: “We’ve all… https://t.co/BR3FnQeky8 pic.twitter.com/pYOnm3Tz1Z — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) November 13, 2025

Post continues:

... seen the photographs of Donald Trump with underage girls sitting on his lap.”Is this freak talking about that photo of Trump’s daughter Ivanka sitting on his lap? There is literally no photos like this other than his own daughter… In other words… She’s saying Ignore the victim’s own statement clearing Trump. Just trust the photos everyone has supposedly seen that don’t exist. WHAT!?

So, forget that the young woman, whom they are exploiting, even after she took her own life, said Trump was innocent because they've seen pictures of him with his daughter? What now? In case you were wondering just how depraved and evil Democrats really are ... woof.

Then again, this is the same party that elected a man who openly fantasized about murdering Republicans and their children, so this shouldn't be all that surprising - it's just sad.

============================================================

Related:

Adam Schiff (Orange Face?!) Ranting About How They'll Get Trump THIS TIME ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious (Vid)

BOOMITY: Bill O’Reilly Goes OFF, Sums Up Dems' Epstein Playbook to Smear Trump With 3 DAMNING Words

Barbara Comstock So TDS-Inflicted She Falls for OBVIOUS Parody Account Spewing Crazy Trump Conspiracies

Ron Wyden Put on Uber-BLAST After Spewing WHOPPER of a Lie About What (Who) Destroyed Healthcare

John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening the Gov, Shuts Her Down (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!