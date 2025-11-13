Adam Schiff (Orange Face?!) Ranting About How They'll Get Trump THIS TIME Accidentally HILARIOUS (Vid)

Is He Gonna Cry (Again)? Tim Burchett Just SHUT Adam Kinzinger Down for...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on November 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Third verse, same as the first.

Adam Schiff seems to think ranting in orange face about Trump's lawlessness (whatever the Hell that means) will somehow distract people from seeing the reality of how empty, vile, flaccid, and corrupt he truly is. There is not enough deflection in this world to cover for Adam Schiff, and he should know that by now.

But we suppose if he wants to make a fool of himself on X and give us something to write about, who are we to complain? Nobody (except maybe AOC and Eric Swalwell) gives us as much content for X as this Schiff-for-Brains does.

Watch:

He literally GLOWS he has so much tanner on. Heh.

Not to mention that he should probably never ever talk about anyone else being held accountable. We're still waiting for ol' Schiff Head to be held accountable, especially if his pardon was signed in autopen.

See what we mean?

Schiff is convincing no one.

Indeed.

And yet, the walls have not yet come down on Trump. Quite the opposite, actually.

C'mon, Santa. 'Tis the season and we've been really good this year.

Can we have just this one thing for Christmas? Well, that and a new Prada bag but we digress.

