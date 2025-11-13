Adam Schiff (Orange Face?!) Ranting About How They'll Get Trump THIS TIME Accidentally HILARIOUS (Vid)

Third verse, same as the first.

Adam Schiff seems to think ranting in orange face about Trump's lawlessness (whatever the Hell that means) will somehow distract people from seeing the reality of how empty, vile, flaccid, and corrupt he truly is. There is not enough deflection in this world to cover for Adam Schiff, and he should know that by now.

But we suppose if he wants to make a fool of himself on X and give us something to write about, who are we to complain? Nobody (except maybe AOC and Eric Swalwell) gives us as much content for X as this Schiff-for-Brains does.

Watch:

Holding the Trump administration accountable for its flagrant lawlessness may not always happen immediately.



But through litigation and oversight, it is still possible.



We must not let up. pic.twitter.com/E9Z9o7m2vG — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) November 12, 2025

He literally GLOWS he has so much tanner on. Heh.

Not to mention that he should probably never ever talk about anyone else being held accountable. We're still waiting for ol' Schiff Head to be held accountable, especially if his pardon was signed in autopen.

When is Adam Schiff going to be held accountable for his crimes? — Susie (@SoCalSister22) November 12, 2025

See what we mean?

only the dumbass communist demonrat base will buy this like the idiots that they are — RM1EVO (@WaTxCa) November 13, 2025

Schiff is convincing no one.

You wasted two years and 32M dollars already, asshole. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) November 12, 2025

Indeed.

And yet, the walls have not yet come down on Trump. Quite the opposite, actually.

Why has no one held you accountable? Law and justice is supposed to be blind. Not enforced by party. The fact you are an adult and i. Congress acting this way is beyond shameful and embarrassing. — Condottiero 🏴‍☠️ (@TheKingofBattle) November 12, 2025

Hopefully, your own indictment comes soon. — William B (@wbusse2) November 13, 2025

C'mon, Santa. 'Tis the season and we've been really good this year.

Can we have just this one thing for Christmas? Well, that and a new Prada bag but we digress.

