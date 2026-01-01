VIP
Singer Chappell Roan Doesn’t Know Anybody With Children Who’s Happy
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
MAGA OBSESSION! PROPAGANDA! PANIC! MS NOW Sets Its Strategy for Covering Up Minnesota...
Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With...
Vogue Deletes Post Slamming 'Far-Right' Islamophobe Brigitte Bardot
Experts Say 2025 Was So Hot It Pushed Earth Past Critical Climate Change...
Carol Roth Hilariously Notices Something About Mamdani's Coronation
Call To Activism Bathes in the World's Worst Cologne Over Trump's New Year's...
Judge Rules Trump Administration Can Share Immigrants’ Medicaid Data With ICE
We Don't Believe You: X Users React Skeptically As New CBS Evening News...
Lin-Manuel Miranda Cancels Entire Run of Hamilton at Trump-Kennedy Center
CBS News' New Year's Resolution: More News, Less Elite Opinion
Scott Jennings Drops Receipts on Hosts Denying Tim Walz Linked Fraud Probes to...
A New Year's Message From Twitchy Managing Editor Sam Janney

High Marx: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says Bernie Sanders Is the Leader He Wishes to Emulate

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:25 PM on January 01, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

We can now refer to him as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani was sworn in on Thursday in the Big Apple. The socialist was beaming as he gave his inauguration speech and acknowledged his personal hero, Senator Bernie Sanders, who was at the event.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

The private sector work experience of that lineup could fill a thimble.

It’s no surprise that Mamdani would admire a millionaire who’s been attached to the government teat for most of his adult life.

Yep, it’s the well-off socialists that we need to worry about.

Now about that capitalist oligarchy… (WATCH)

Recommended

Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With Collectivist Commie Mamdani
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Millionaires were bad until Sanders became one.

Posters say New York City has been overcome due to gullible Democrat voters putting emotions before common sense. Socialists saw their chance and used these fools to take power.

We cannot let the Democrats, especially the growing socialist wing of the party, retake power. They will undo everything President Donald Trump has accomplished and flood the country again with illegal aliens. They will do anything to bring about their socialist nightmare.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed socialist and is the new mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With Collectivist Commie Mamdani
Grateful Calvin
Carol Roth Hilariously Notices Something About Mamdani's Coronation
Gordon K
MAGA OBSESSION! PROPAGANDA! PANIC! MS NOW Sets Its Strategy for Covering Up Minnesota Somali Fraud
Warren Squire
Vogue Deletes Post Slamming 'Far-Right' Islamophobe Brigitte Bardot
Brett T.
Call To Activism Bathes in the World's Worst Cologne Over Trump's New Year's Eve Gait
Grateful Calvin
Lin-Manuel Miranda Cancels Entire Run of Hamilton at Trump-Kennedy Center
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With Collectivist Commie Mamdani Grateful Calvin
Advertisement