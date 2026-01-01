High Marx: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says Bernie Sanders Is the Leader He Wishes to Emulate

We can now refer to him as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani was sworn in on Thursday in the Big Apple. The socialist was beaming as he gave his inauguration speech and acknowledged his personal hero, Senator Bernie Sanders, who was at the event.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Mamdani says Bernie is the leader he most wants to be like:



"Thank you to the man whose leadership I seek most to emulate, Senator Bernie Sanders."



Bernie, AOC and Tish James are thrilled. pic.twitter.com/h9Zs5kbMDz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 2, 2026

What a cast of winners. A proverbial commie club!! — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) January 2, 2026

The private sector work experience of that lineup could fill a thimble.

It’s no surprise that Mamdani would admire a millionaire who’s been attached to the government teat for most of his adult life.

From Communist Activist straight to Socialist Senator, with no real job to speak of in between, and now a millionaire; Bernie Sanders is the poster child for the Cuban Dream.



This is good. Let the most left of the party go full radical and shatter the base in two. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 2, 2026

This is Their infiltration method. — Texas Cigar Lover (@texascigarlover) January 2, 2026

Turns out the “oligarchy” Bernie had been screaming about since 1993 wasn’t the problem.



It’s the Communist regime taking hold. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 2, 2026

Yep, it’s the well-off socialists that we need to worry about.

Now about that capitalist oligarchy… (WATCH)

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders has some terrible news.



Donald Trump is rapidly turning America into an oligarchy. pic.twitter.com/VCfd5sxgx4 — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 11, 2025

He used to throw around the word: “millionaires” that is, until he became one. Now it’s the “billionaires” are the bad guys. — Crump Nasty Flex ✊ (@RealCrumpster) January 2, 2026

😆 It’s like the existential threat of climate… always on the horizon. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 2, 2026

Millionaires were bad until Sanders became one.

Posters say New York City has been overcome due to gullible Democrat voters putting emotions before common sense. Socialists saw their chance and used these fools to take power.

NYC was conquered by treachery by and empathy for our enemies. pic.twitter.com/ShTGXfnJwM — Nohwun Yewno (@NYewno) January 2, 2026

all for the pursuit of power. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 2, 2026

And it won't stop there. — Nohwun Yewno (@NYewno) January 2, 2026

If they retake power in 2028 all of this will look like child’s play — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 2, 2026

You and I both know what another four years of this would mean. pic.twitter.com/YFgPJLNbVd — Nohwun Yewno (@NYewno) January 2, 2026

We cannot let the Democrats, especially the growing socialist wing of the party, retake power. They will undo everything President Donald Trump has accomplished and flood the country again with illegal aliens. They will do anything to bring about their socialist nightmare.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed socialist and is the new mayor of New York City.

