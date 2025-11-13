BAWK! Tommy Vietor Scurries AWAY From Comfortably Smug After Spending His Morning Trying to Pick a Fight

Must be nice to start a career by driving a van around for a president and then magically turning into some sort of pundit that Lefties listen to.

Ok, so the part about Lefties listening to a guy who used to just drive a van around somehow reads, especially since it's Tommy Vietor.

Obama bros ACTIVATE.

Seems Tommy was bored this morning, and decided to rage about the Ruthless Podcast, especially Josh Holmes. Oh, and he ran from Smug:

Lest there be any doubt that the Obama bros rage watch @RuthlessPodcast, Tommy has spent his morning blocking @ComfortablySmug and crying about @HolmesJosh. 😂😂 https://t.co/THqR3dIRq6 pic.twitter.com/oSdJatxdZP — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 13, 2025

Look at this hot mess.

Pint-sized lobbyist now says he doesn’t care if President Trump was hanging out with a pedophile and his victims. All the lying and coverups are just no biggie i guess! A very upstanding and moral take. https://t.co/U7b11Hm5Ws — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 13, 2025

So, we did try and look up Vietor's height but we couldn't seem to find it. Funny how that works out, eh? We don't remember him being overly tall ...

Pretty sure it wasn't all that bright for Tommy to block Smug either:

*snicker*

Can we stop calling them “bros” though? They’re all effeminate sissies. Nothing “bro” about them. — aw (@ADubyaVA) November 13, 2025

MEEP.

Holmes himself responded:

Oh hey sweet pea! I didn’t know the boys were gonna let you come out and play. Careful now, there might things you learn out here in the wild that haven’t yet seeped into Soros studios. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) November 13, 2025

Aww, he called him sweet pea.

Oof.

You are only famous because you drove Obama’s van for a bit and were sycophantic enough to fail upwards in his inner circle. You are a remora that is proving your pointlessness now that you’ve been scraped off Obama’s side. — ConservaBear (@Conserva_Bear) November 13, 2025

Truth hurts.

That's probably why Tommy started with the blocking.

